Strategic Purchaser
2025-03-05
Miss Mary of Sweden, a manufacturer of high-quality, well-fitting women's lingerie, was founded in 1957 and has, in recent years, transformed into a modern e-commerce company. We have offices in Borås and Tallinn, and our products are sold in over 18 countries. The company has tripled in size over the past five years, and we plan to continue our growth trajectory. Purchase and strategic procurement will from now on be more streamlined to optimize synergies and will therefore reinforce our Operations-team with a Strategic Purchaser. You will be responsible for planning and executing procurement processes to ensure that Miss Mary secures the best possible agreements with suppliers. For that mission we want you to be experienced and dedicated in your area of expertise and that you team up with our purchase specialists and takes part in strategic sourcing projects together with R&D and further develop our strategy for procurement.
At Miss Mary, we take pride in owning the entire value chain-from the inception of a product idea to the shipment of a finished garment to the customer. In our current phase of growth, there is a strong demand to refine existing processes and gain control over the entire value chain. We believe that if you are self-motivated, possess strong analytical skills, and have an eye for numbers, you can help us meet the future demands of our rapidly expanding e-commerce sales. Your primary responsibilities will include market analysis, contract negotiation, supplier performance assessment and ensuring compliance with procurement regulations and laws. You will work closely with various departments within the company to understand their needs and ensure that the procurement process supports their operations. Our customers and suppliers are to be found all around the world so you will manage the procurement in a very international context. Experience in the Asian market is highly meritorious.
Experience and Qualifications:
Minimum of a bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as Business Administration, Supply Chain Managment
At least 5 years of experience in strategic procurement
Strong negotiation and persuasive communication skills
Thorough understanding of procurement laws and regulations
Proficiency in market analysis and supplier evaluation
Overall knowledge in sustainability
Fluent in English and proficient knowledge in Swedish
Proven track record of successfully negotiating contracts, reducing costs, and improving supply chain performance.
Proficiency in procurement software and analytical tool
Knowledge of the textile industry and materials sourcing
Personal Attributes:
Organized and detail-oriented
A natural instinct for cost-effectiveness
Polite with a cultural awareness
Ability to work independently and take initiative
Strong problem-solving skills
Team player with the ability to collaborate across departments
Flexible and adaptable
This position will be placed at our headquarters in Borås reporting to our COO. The position will require frequent business travels for meeting with suppliers and visits to our production site in Tallinn.
Testing is in our DNA. We frequently test our products and our customer offer. We use the same approach in our recruitment process where we use online assessment administered by Testgorilla for the top selected candidates in our first screening. After the testphase will we choose the most qualified candidates based upon results in Testgorilla.
What We Strive for You to Experience at Miss Mary of Sweden:
As an employee at Miss Mary, you'll have the opportunity to work in an international environment characterized by high quality and genuine craftsmanship. We offer a creative workplace with skilled and fantastic colleagues, along with a secure work environment featuring collective agreements and an open, welcoming atmosphere.
We work hard to foster an inclusive environment where everyone can find work-life balance and genuinely enjoy what they do. As a company, we believe in transparency and loyalty toward our customers. At Miss Mary, quality is paramount, and we are dedicated to fully meeting our customers' expectations without compromise.
About the Company
