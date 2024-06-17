Strategic Purchaser
2024-06-17
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
You will be responsible for managing part of the Consultancy category, executing a wide range of sourcing projects and activities, and overseeing supplier relationship management and contracts. As part of a team of procurement professionals, you will work in an atmosphere of openness, knowledge sharing, and a solution-oriented approach. You will report to the Head of Procurement, Professional Services within the central Group Procurement function.
The main tasks are:
* Set, develop and execute category strategies
* Perform and lead sourcing projects and activities
* Lead collaboration and communication with cross functional teams, interact with relevant stakeholders
* Responsible for Supplier relationships commercially
* Supplier Governance and Contracts
* Deliver value and performance improvements, compliance and cost reduction
* Participate in Saab Procurement's exciting journey to drive Operational Excellence and becoming a world leading purchasing organization
Your profile
We seek a commercially focused, business-driven Category Manager/Strategic Purchaser with hands-on experience in delivering results, leading sourcing activities, and managing stakeholder and supplier interactions. The ideal candidate has excellent communication, negotiation skills, and the ability to manage contracts and supplier relationships independently. Key qualities include openness, collaboration, self-motivation, structure, analytical thinking, and a strong drive to achieve performance goals. You are solutions-focused, possess strong business acumen and strategic awareness, and excel at building relationships and influencing key decision-makers.
Required skills:
* Master degree or Relevant University degree, or equivalent job experience
* Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in Consultancy Business
* Excellent Swedish and English skills, verbal and written
* Significant experience of Consultancy business such as suppliers, solutions and business models
Desired skills:
* Experience from Procurement or Supply Chain
* Experience of leading commercial teams
* Interest in continuous improvements and digitalization
* Interest in sustainability
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
