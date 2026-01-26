Strategic Pricing Specialist
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Bankjobb / Örebro Visa alla bankjobb i Örebro
2026-01-26
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
You will join the Parts and Service Division (PSD) Global Pricing team - a collaborative and inclusive group working closely with Finance, Market Analysts, Product Management, Customer Centers, and regional stakeholders.
Your mission
• Supporting pricing strategy development through margin analysis, customer segmentation, portfolio evaluation, and competitive benchmarking.
• Monitoring the return on strategic initiatives across customer segments, products, and markets.
• Assisting in pricing discussions and negotiations when needed.
• Collaborating with Finance, Market Analysts, Product Teams, and Customer Centers to strengthen pricing insights and processes.
• Assessing pricing performance and profitability trends to evaluate financial impact.
• Contributing to the development of Epiroc's pricing model and value-based methodologies.
• Tracking strategic customer performance and identifying improvement opportunities.
Your profile
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, ideally with experience in pricing or financial analysis.
• The ability to work independently with sound judgment, navigate ambiguity, and manage multiple priorities.
• Confidence working in a global environment and flexibility to collaborate across time zones when needed.
• Excellent communication and networking skills, with strong English; other languages are an advantage.
• Strong MS-Excel skills and solid MS-PowerPoint abilities to support effective analysis and presentations.
A university degree in Business, Economics, Engineering, or similar is preferred, but equivalent experience is equally valued.
Location and other
This position is primarily located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel may be required depending on project needs.
We offer a hybrid workplace and flexibility in managing your work schedule to promote a healthy balance between professional and personal life.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish or local terms and conditions will apply. There is no relocation package connected to this role.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, and no later than 6th of February 2026. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before last application date.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager: Arsham Mazaheri (arsham.mazaheri@epiroc.com
)
Recruitment specialist: Dana Gálová (dana.galova@epiroc.com
)
Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
We have already made our choices regarding advertising channels and consulting providers, and kindly request not to be contacted regarding such inquiries. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81621-43928220". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova 777518365 Jobbnummer
9705791