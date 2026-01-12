Strategic Mining Engineer
Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Kiruna Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Kiruna
2026-01-12
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB i Kiruna
, Gällivare
, Luleå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join LKAB and help shape the future of mining. As a Strategic Mining Engineer, you will lead early-stage studies and drive innovative solutions for some of the world's largest and most advanced underground mines.
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your role
As a Strategic Mining Engineer, you will lead early-stage mining studies and shape LKAB's future operations. You will coordinate inputs across disciplines, deliver clear reports for senior stakeholders, and collaborate with internal and external partners to drive strategic projects. Using your expertise in underground mining design, you will help ensure safe, efficient solutions for tomorrow's mines.
Key responsibilities:
- Assume a leadership role within the mining component of scoping and pre-feasibility studies for LKAB's future mines and resources.
- Support strategic projects within the Technology Development Programs, including trade-off analyses, technology development, scenario planning, and high-level reporting for senior leadership.
- Contribute to information development for community outreach, permitting, and communications needs, both internal and external to the company.
You will be part of LKAB's corporate Technology function, responsible for strategic corporate technology development, system optimisation, and early-stage concept studies. The organisation drives plans for safe, efficient future operations across the entire value chain and manages development programs aligned with corporate goals and strategic value.
What you bring
We are looking for someone who combines strategic thinking with strong interpersonal skills. You can see the bigger picture and take a holistic approach, setting clear priorities and driving progress even in complex or uncertain situations. You are proactive, well-organised, and solution-oriented, with the ability to make sound decisions at a corporate level. Your high emotional intelligence helps you understand different perspectives, build trust, and foster collaboration through clear communication and an inclusive, respectful approach.
Must have:
- A degree in Mining Engineering (or related field) and extensive experience in underground mining, ideally with caving methods.
- Solid skills with mine design and scheduling tools (e.g., Deswik)
- Proven ability to lead studies (Scoping, PFS, Feasibility) and perform strategic analysis.
- Strong understanding of the mining value chain and how different parts interact.
- Excellent communication skills and fluent English.
- A valid driver's license (Swedish B-class or equivalent).
Beneficial attributes:
- Experience with early technology research and development
- Ability to perform cost estimation and economic modelling
What we offer
In addition to the general benefits we offer - which you can find a bit further down - we can also offer you, who currently do not live in Sweden, the following:
- Relocation support for you and your family.
- Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
- LKAB helps you learn Swedish, a tool for a better understanding of Swedish culture.
- The Swedish vacation law entitles all employees to five weeks of vacation per year, and four consecutive weeks during June, July, or August. Your contract may include extra vacation days.
Additional information
We strive for a fair and objective recruitment process. Therefore, we usually do not request cover letters. Instead, we ask you to answer questions related to the specific position you are applying for. Your responses help us understand your skills and experience, so please take the time to answer as clearly and thoroughly as possible.
Location: The job is based in Kiruna. Kiruna is located in Swedish Lapland above the Arctic Circle, offering great opportunities for fantastic outdoor activities both in summer and winter. For more information, please visit the website Kiruna Sweden - Kiruna Tourist Information - Visit Kiruna.
Type of Employment: Permanent, full-time
Contact:
For more information about the position, please contact our hiring manager Tristan Jones, Program Manager for Mining Technical Development, Tristan.Jones@lkab.com
.
Union representatives Kiruna/ Svappavaara:
- Sakari Alanko, Unionen, +46 980-725 08
-
Maja Krutrök, Ledarna, +46 980-535 50
- Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 980-718 79
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry? Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB
(org.nr 556001-5835), https://lkab.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Lkab Jobbnummer
9678486