Strategic Lead Buyer Operational Services
Nordex Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Uppsala
2025-02-13
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordex Sverige AB i Uppsala
, Ludvika
, Gagnef
, Malung-Sälen
, Älvdalen
eller i hela Sverige
At Nordex Group, we're passionate about developing, manufacturing, and servicing wind turbines in the onshore sector. With over 35 years of experience, we're one of the world's largest manufacturers of wind turbines, operating in over 40 countries. Join us in driving the global energy revolution by providing affordable, green energy to communities worldwide.
Do you have experience in strategic purchasing and a passion for driving meaningful change? Nordex Nordic region is seeking a Strategic Lead Buyer Operational Services to join us in our Uppsala office. You will be a key member of the Service department, responsible for quality operations of our wind turbines. As a Strategic Lead Buyer, you will help us develop global sourcing strategies to achieve sustainable relationships with operational services suppliers.
We work with a hybrid model, where you get to see your colleagues at the Uppsala office twice a week. Your colleagues are also distributed internationally, so this is the perfect opportunity for anyone that is driven by working in an international environment.
YOUR TASKS
Leading negotiations and establishing supplier framework agreement and prices, including quotation analysis, management of commercial conditions and contract definition with suppliers
Management of tenders for suppliers: RFI, RFQ
Interface and coordination between suppliers and Service department to ensure cranes and manpower for preventive and corrective services on site
Leading decision-making in coordination with service operations and taking responsibility for presentation for management approval
Close collaboration with Service department to guarantee the best understanding of business needs and objectives
Participating in suppliers' evaluation of performance and compliance
Driving continuous cost and performance improvements by analyzing cost drivers, processes, and specifications for improvement opportunities.
Ensuring that purchasing procedures are followed in the region and reporting to the corporate function (KPIs)
YOUR PROFILE
Degree in Business, Finance or Engineering
Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience in procurement or supply chain management, with a focus on strategic purchasing
Fluent in English (both written and spoken), additional language skills are an advantage
Proficiency in MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and a procurement software (e.g. SAP, Oracle)
Expertise in contract negotiations, including pricing, terms and agreements with suppliers
It is an advantage if you have experience in the renewable energy sector, manufacturing, or offshore industries
Strong team player with the ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, including engineering, project management, tender, and finance
Adaptable to working in a rapidly changing environment and responding to evolving business needs
We are excited to hear from you! Please submit your application in English through the Nordex Career portal by March 9. However, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible because we would like to start interviews already during the application period. Please note that applications sent via email will not be considered.
Feel free to reach out to us in case of further questions:
Katri Havia
People & Culture CoordinatorKHavia@nordex-online.com
• 358 40 358 8196 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordex Sverige AB
(org.nr 556756-9792)
Bolandsgatan 15 G 2TR (visa karta
)
753 23 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
9162420