Strategic Finance Associate

Aonic AB (publ) / Bankjobb / Stockholm
2026-07-29


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We are in search of a Strategic Finance Associate to join the private equity owned global group, Aonic, headquartered in Stockholm. Aonic is a rapidly expanding Tech group with a presence in over 12 global offices and more than 650 employees. In this role, you will make significant contributions to high-profile strategic finance initiatives through support in business performance analysis and performance forecasting. This is a unique role where you will be working in the finance office of the HQ. This position presents a compelling growth trajectory and an invaluable learning opportunity for advancing your career within the strategic finance team of the CFO domain. It combines the exciting challenge of establishing a modern finance operation while conducting financial planning and analysis to support a fast-moving international group.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, working from the group headquarters.
The role offers a wide range of opportunities, many of which will pose new challenges for the candidate. We are looking for a high potential and driven candidate that are quick to grasp concepts and with a strong process and system mindset. Key responsibilities encompass a range of areas (experience in all areas is not a prerequisite to apply, keen motivation and interest are sufficient):
Financial Planning & Analysis:

Monitor and analyse financial performance across the group and subsidiaries, highlighting key trends and risks

Evaluate revenue streams, cost structures, investments, and profitability drivers to support commercial decision-making

Track performance against budgets and forecasts, investigating variances and underlying drivers

Support the preparation of management reports, dashboards, and KPI analysis to enhance operational efficiency and profitability

Forecasting & Strategic Planning:

Partner in financial forecasting processes, including revenue, cost, and scenario modelling to support planning cycles

Contribute to long-term financial planning and broader strategic initiatives across the group

Support the refinement of forecasting approaches to improve accuracy and consistency, while delivering insight-driven analysis for key decisions

Systems, Modelling & Collaboration:

Maintain and enhance internal FP&A tools to support efficient reporting and planning

Build and optimise scalable financial models to streamline data consolidation and analysis

Partner with cross-functional teams to align inputs for financial planning

Qualifications:

2-3 years of experience, with prior experience in investment banking, strategy consulting, or financial analysis.

Adept at using and learning systems/software. Proficiency in accounting principles is a merit.

Exceptional analytical thinking and unwavering attention to detail, coupled with a robust sense of ownership.

Excellent proficiency in MS Excel.

Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.

While experience in the Tech industry is advantageous, we extend a warm welcome to candidates from diverse backgrounds eager to embrace and learn about this dynamic sector. If you possess the passion for establishing a modern finance function that can influence the success of a global Tech powerhouse, we invite you to apply and become a valued member of our team.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8142179-2121127".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Aonic AB (publ) (org.nr 559335-7527), https://careers.aonic.co
Sveavägen 17 (visa karta)
111 57  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Aonic

Jobbnummer
10015584

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