Strategic environmental analyst
Vattenfall AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Solna Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Solna
2024-07-01
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Företagsbeskrivning
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to enable fossil freedom to society in a near future. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
About Strategic Development
Strategic Development drives the corporate strategy development and capital allocation. With the strategy as base, we facilitate development of asset strategies and new business models in close collaboration with the Business Areas, that make the strategy real. R&D is a key enabler in our work with business development. Furthermore, we drive the sustainability and environment management and are responsible for ensuring that Vattenfall is constantly improving in these areas - and that sustainability is an integrated part of our corporate strategy.Publiceringsdatum2024-07-01Beskrivning av jobbet
Vattenfall has made a strong commitment and in order to deliver on our bold ambitions we are now strengthening our corporate environmental team within Vattenfall's strategic function with a passionate strategic environmental analyst. We are an open and engaged group working in an exciting international environment and if you are looking for a role where you will take part in shaping a fossil freedom in a near future, then this is the opportunity for you!
We need you because:
We want the best strategic competences and our skilled corporate environmental team simply cannot wait to welcome you as one of us.
We want to engage with a wider range of stakeholders like NGO 's, customers, politicians and financial community and you will thrive in this web of contacts.
We want to secure that energy transition decision are with care for the environment and also in relation to new regulation and international frameworks.
We want to engage in new initiatives and research that benefits environment in all our markets including the options that new technology provides.
As strategic environmental analyst you will be assessing environmental impacts of different activities and be part of developing strategies to reduce our environmental footprint. You will, for example, support with analytic work, calculations and business case assessments that contribute to the strategic work. Therefore we expect that you have an analytical mindset and problem solving skills as well as strong verbal and written communication ability. Since you will be a part of a broader context and collaborate across Vattenfall's organisation we see that you have an outgoing personality that is aligned with our principles: Active, Open, Positive and Safety.
You have a true passion for environmental and sustainability topics and able to understand impacts, risks and opportunities from a business perspective. You are motivated by challenges and work solution oriented and you have a desire to develop within environmental strategy. Your personality will most likely be described as self-motivated, result-driven, structured and you have the ability to prioritize and plan realistically.
Kravspecifikation
Relevant bachelor or master degree (e.g. Environmental, Natural Science or Engineering Discipline, Environmental Management) or similar
1-3 years work experience in environmental sustainability, preferably from a business enterprise
Fluent oral and written English
Experience in following is meritorious:
Project management
Strategic work
Circular economy and/or biodiversity work
Corporate environmental reporting (e.g. CSRD)
Power Point skills and storytelling
A good command in Swedish or Dutch.
Ytterligare information
Personal development and flexible working: Vattenfall is a large company that offers a lot of opportunities for development, continuous learning and hybrid working.
Opportunity to make a difference: Being a part of Strategic Development in Vattenfall you will have a unique position to impact the future strategic direction within environment and work with projects that contribute to a positive change.
International context: Vattenfall is an international and inspiring environment to work in and in the position you will be able to get to know and collaborate with many different parts of the company.
Diversity and inclusion: At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company. We strive to be good role models regarding diversity. Read more on how we work with diversity and inclusion here: https://corporate.vattenfall.com/careers/working-at-vattenfall/diversity/
Location: Preferably Stockholm or Amsterdam. Some travelling will be required.
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter no later than August 11, 2024 via our website.
For more information about the position please contact hiring manager Josefin Blanck, josefin.blanck@vattenfall.com
, and for information regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Peter Blixter, peter.blixter@vattenfall.com
. Please note that answers on eventual questions might take a while due to summer vacations.
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Shahriar Badiei (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna) Juha Siipilehto (Seko) Anders Bohlin (Unionen). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
8777763