Strategic Buyer needed!

Do you want to drive strategic sourcing and build long-term supplier partnerships? In this role, you will lead negotiations, develop category strategies, and collaborate closely with both suppliers and internal stakeholders to create real business value. You will also contribute to key initiatives within digitalisation and sustainability.
About the position
Perido is looking for a Buyer on behalf of our client - a well-known international company in the automotive industry. The position is located in Gothenburg.
Key Responsibilities
Initiate and drive strategic sourcing and cost reduction initiatives within the assigned commodity area
Develop, implement, and follow up on segment and category strategies
Manage and develop supplier relationships through structured Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) processes and continuous improvement initiatives
Lead supplier negotiations and contract management activities
Coordinate supplier integration in close collaboration with internal stakeholders
Monitor market developments and analyze factors affecting the availability and pricing of materials and services
Collaborate with internal functions to identify purchasing needs, develop supplier and market profiles, and define service levels
Drive prioritization of procurement-related projects and activities
Contribute to - and in more senior roles lead - transformation initiatives such as digitalization and sustainability programs
Ensure compliance with established procurement processes and policies
Your characteristics
You will join an environment where procurement plays a strategic role in the organization's success. The position offers the opportunity to work with complex sourcing challenges, develop strong supplier partnerships, and contribute to long-term business value in an international and collaborative setting. To succeed in this role, you are business-oriented and results-driven, with a structured and analytical approach to your work. You build strong relationships and collaborate easily with others, creating trust both internally and externally. You are proactive and adaptable to change, able to navigate new situations with confidence. At the same time, you take responsibility for your work and approach challenges in a solution-oriented way.
We look forward to reading your application. For this position we only accept applications in English.
Qualifications:
2-5 years of relevant experience in strategic procurement, sourcing, or supply chain management
Experience managing projects and driving cross-functional initiatives
Strong negotiation skills and experience in commercial supplier management
Ability to work independently with overall guidance
Strong analytical skills and the ability to solve complex but structured challenges
Ability to influence and engage stakeholders through clear and fact-based communication
Excellent prioritization and organizational skills
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-12-18. Start 2026-03-23.
