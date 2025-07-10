Strategic Buyer Lead
We are looking for a Strategic Buyer Lead for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is in August, 8 months limited contract to begin with.
The Role:
Manages or performs strategic sourcing work by initiating and driving sourcing and cost reduction, developing and implementing the segment strategy in the area of responsibility, and for driving strategic purchasing activities within the commodity.
Establishes supplier relationship management processes and continuous improvement goals/programs -Negotiates contracts and coordinating supplier integration plans with internal clients -Monitors market dynamics that impact materials/services availability and/or pricing -Partners with internal clients to identify sourcing needs, develop buyer/market profiles, identify marketplace trends, and define acceptable service levels.
On higher level might drive transformation initiatives (digitalization and sustainability). Lead level is a specialist in Buying area typically obtained through education and work experience (position typically requires 8 years or more relevant experience.
Tasks may include:
Managing large projects or (end to end) processes with limited oversight from manager.
Coaching, reviewing and delegating work to lower level professionals.
Problems faced are difficult and often complex.
Qualification:
Minimum 8 years of relevant experience
Self-driven and proactive
Automotive industry experience is a strong plus
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in August, 8 months contract to begin with. For this role you have to be at the office 2-3 days per week. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
