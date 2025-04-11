Strategic Buyer
Nynas Ab (publ) / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Nynäshamn Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Nynäshamn
2025-04-11
, Trosa
, Salem
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nynas Ab (publ) i Nynäshamn
, Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in a forward-thinking organization dedicated to drive sustainable procurement solutions? As a Strategic Buyer at Nynas, you will have a key role in leading and executing strategic procurement and supplier relationships in the European market. We are now looking for an experienced strategic Buyer with a background in procurement within manufacturing, energy or chemicals sector.
About the role
As a Strategic Buyer, you will work closely with business area leaders, cross-functional teams, and key suppliers to ensure the successful implementation of strategic sourcing decisions. You will execute sourcing and contracting within assigned categories, supporting category and sourcing decisions by identifying and evaluating suppliers according to business needs. The role requires informal leadership skills to chair cross-functional teams.
The position is based at our site in Nynäshamn and is a role that is require onsite work. The role belongs to the Supply Chain Procurement function and is reporting to Category Manager for Plant & Equipment. The scope of the position is pan-European, as the supplier market is primarily European.
Key Responsibilities
Manage supplier relationships and contracts, ensuring compliance and optimal performance
Source and evaluate suppliers for materials, services, and contracts.
Lead bid processes and supplier selection.
Maintain contract administration and align procurement processes with regulatory requirements.
Identify cost-saving opportunities and drive process improvements
Monitor market trends and risks to ensure procurement strategies remain competitive.
Lead sourcing and category projects to enhance procurement efficiency and value creation.
About you
You have a strong procurement background with experience in strategic sourcing and supplier management.We are looking for a candidate with experience from the process industry or large-scale industrial companies. A background in procurement within manufacturing, energy, chemicals, or similar sectors will be highly valued. We believe you hold an engineering degree or possess equivalent experience. To thrive in this role, you are a proactive and analytical professional with strong communication skills and the ability to drive change in a fast-paced environment.
Your Qualifications:
Knowledge of contracting or materials awareness - familiarity with AB04 and its role in contracting or an understanding of materials, components, and equipment used in industrial projects.
Experience in sourcing, negotiating, and managing both international and national suppliers and contractors.
Interest in and understanding of technical specifications and project requirements.
Skills in bid evaluation, contract drafting, and supplier follow-up.
Ability to collaborate effectively with engineering, legal, and operational teams in a multicultural environment.
Proficiency in English for business communication; additional language skills are a plus.
About Nynas
Advancing the transition to a sustainable society
Nynas is a specialty chemicals company producing high-performance bitumen and naphthenic solutions essential to infrastructure, electrification, and other industrial applications. Mainly focused on Europe, our products play a key role in supporting the shift towards a sustainable future. Through strategic partnerships and a strong commitment to safety and efficiency, Nynas is making a positive impact on society and the environment.
Nynas is covered by the Security Protection Act, and the service may be or will be placed in Security class.
Contact & Application
Selection is ongoing, and the role may be filled before the application deadline. For information and questions about the job, please contact Category Manager Plant & Equipment Jeanette Johansson, jeanette.johansson@nynas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nynas AB
(org.nr 556029-2509), https://www.nynas.com/
Raffinaderivägen (visa karta
)
149 82 NYNÄSHAMN Arbetsplats
Nynas Ab (publ) Jobbnummer
9281325