Storekeeper
Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial / Lagerjobb / Solna Visa alla lagerjobb i Solna
2026-05-06
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial i Solna
, Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Join us in building Stockholm's new metro and play a key role in one of Sweden's largest infrastructure projects.
We are currently looking for a Storekeeper (Warehouse Assistant) for one of our construction projects. This role is suitable for someone who is hands-on and interested in working with material handling in a construction environment.
Main Responsibilities as a Storekeeper
As a Storekeeper, you will be responsible for receiving and handling construction materials, as well as maintaining order and structure in the storage area. You will support the site team by ensuring that materials are available when needed.
Receive and check deliveries
Maintain order in storage areas and site warehouse
Distribute materials to the site team
Perform basic registration and tracking of materials
Assist with stock taking when needed
Your Profile
We are looking for someone who is responsible and detail-oriented, enjoys practical, hands-on work, and is flexible and helpful. You are able to work independently and take initiative in your daily tasks.
Previous experience in warehouse work or construction is a plus, but not required.
What We Offer
As an international company, we offer a truly global environment, reflected in both our offices and projects. You will have many opportunities to collaborate with colleagues from different parts of the world, supporting both your personal and professional growth. We are covered by a collective bargaining agreement and offer a wellness allowance.
Information and Application
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English. If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact Itinera's HR department at Hrsweden@itineraspa.se
.
If Itinera and the Storekeeper position sound like the right opportunity for you, we encourage you to apply today. The application deadline is 20 May 2026, but please note that we review applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the closing date.
About Itinera S.p.A.
We are an international construction company with roots in Italy, specializing in large-scale infrastructure and civil engineering projects for more than 80 years. Established in 1938, the company is part of the ASTM Group, operating in over 15 countries with 14,000 employees and revenues of EUR4.5 billion in 2024.
In Stockholm, we are currently working on the extension of the metro lines at Hammarby Kanal station, Södra Hagalund, and Arenastaden. We have also constructed the new Skurubron in Nacka.
Our Swedish headquarters are in Solna, and we currently employ more than 300 people.
We have chosen to handle this recruitment internally; advertising salespeople or external recruiters are kindly declined. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20
E-post: HRSweden@Itineraspa.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Storekeeper". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial
(org.nr 516411-2715) Arbetsplats
Itinera S.p.a Scandinavia Filial Jobbnummer
9895979