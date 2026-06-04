Store Manager
Minnovation International AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
🌟 About the role:
We are looking for a commercially sharp individual for one of our clients, people-first Store Manager to lead a high-performing EV operation. You will ensure full store sales performance, customer experience, team culture and day-to-day operations, driving sustainable growth in one of the most competitive and exciting sectors in the market.
🎯Key Responsibilities:
📈 Sales & Performance
– Drive sales targets and KPIs across monthly, quarterly, and annual cycles.
– Develop and execute local sales strategies to grow EV market share and customer acquisition.
– Manage inventory, profitability, and OEM partner relationships across a multi-brand EV portfolio.
🤝Customer Experience
– Own the end-to-end customer journey from first enquiry through to vehicle delivery and beyond.
– Handle escalations swiftly, ensuring resolution that protects satisfaction and loyalty.
– Maintain showroom standards and full brand compliance at all times.
🏦 Operations & Finance
– Oversee daily operations including test drives, delivery logistics, charging infrastructure coordination, and compliance.
– Manage budgets, cost controls, and financial reporting with a focus on operational efficiency.
👥Team Leadership
– Lead, coach, and develop a cross-functional team of sales and aftersales professionals.
– Drive a culture of accountability, high performance, and continuous development.
💼 What You Bring:
– 3+ years in automotive, EV, or premium retail management with a record of hitting targets.
– Proven ability to lead and develop teams in a fast-paced, customer-facing environment.
– Experience in the Nordic market is a significant advantage.
– Familiarity with multi-brand EV products, charging solutions, and the sustainable mobility ecosystem.
– Bachelor's degree in Business, Sales, Marketing, or equivalent experience.
In case you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to neha@minnovation.se
or shivangi@minnovation.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7851892-2036268". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.teamtailor.com
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9948082