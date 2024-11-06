Store Architect to Lindex
AB Lindex / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2024-11-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Lindex i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a strong interest for visual experience? Do you have an education within construction/design and/or previous working experience within this area? We are looking for a Store Architect to our head office located in the Central Station in Gothenburg.
Your role in our team You are part of our department Retail Development, a team with different roles working together to grow our business globally.
We understand that you want to know more about the role! As a Store Architect you designs and develops architectural plans for new and existing retail stores accordingly to the store concepts, ensuring they meet aesthetic, functional, and regulatory requirements. This role involves collaborating with the project- and operations teams to create store layouts that enhance customer experience and align with the brand's identity. As Store Architect you also deliver store floor plans and are part of the store planning team. You also support the Store Concept team
In the position, you have contact with and supporting country organisations and you work in close relation to our franchise organisations. Business trips to stores might occur, even though they are rare.
Is this you? Do you recognise yourself as a structured person who have a strong passion for visual experience and to create the best shopping experience that really makes fashion feel good?
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious and skilled about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
University degree in architecture, construction or similar and/or previous working experience within construction and design
Previous experience of ArchiCAD or similar tool
Fluent in English, both speaking and writing
Meritorious: fluent Swedish, experience from retail business from technical aspect
Understanding of construction processes & building materials
Proficiency in architectural design software & strong understanding of retail design principles
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step.
Everything we do is powered by people and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager to find the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set end date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Lindex
(org.nr 556452-6514), http://www.lindex.com Arbetsplats
Lindex Jobbnummer
8996956