Stock Sales Support
J2 Sourcing AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2026-03-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos J2 Sourcing AB i Malmö
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Since 2004, J2 Sourcing has been supporting many leading OEM's and Contract Manufacturers, throughout Europe and the world, with Semiconductors and Supply Chain Solutions. We aim to support every industry segment with tailor-made solutions to achieve efficiency in the supply chain, while adhering to strict quality standards and providing excellent customer service. We are part of the J2 Group. We are approx. 150 employees and 30 nationalities.
Malmö * Full time * Entry Level
Are you looking for your next adventure in a fast-moving industry? Do you enjoy solving problems at high speed, keeping a smile on your face, and learning something new every single day? Perfect - then you might be the one we're looking for.
We're J2 Sourcing. We thrive on energy, teamwork, and curiosity - and now we're searching for a Stock Sales Support colleague to join our crew. This is an entry-level role designed for someone who wants to support and grow - not lead (yet!) - while learning the world of electronic component distribution from the inside.
What you'll do
You'll be the glue between teams, helping us deliver fast, accurate, and high-quality support in our stock sales flow.
Your tasks include:
Managing and processing incoming customer and internal requests
Preparing and issuing quotations for in-stock materials
Supporting inventory pricing strategies
Monitoring market trends to help us stay sharp
Assisting with ongoing negotiations with suppliers and customers
Building and strengthening relationships with suppliers and customers
Working closely with Stock Operations, Sales, Excess Analysis, and Logistics
You'll have guidance, structure, and experienced colleagues to lean on - but the day-to-day work is hands-on, varied, and fast.
Who we're looking for
Skills and background matter - but your mindset matters more.
You might be a great fit if you are:
Up for fun You enjoy the buzz of a demanding environment and find energy in teamwork.
Positive & creative You look for solutions, not obstacles - and you're not afraid to think differently.
A quick learner You listen well, absorb fast, and love leveling up your skills.
Not afraid to make mistakes Because that's how growth happens. We learn, adjust, and go again.
If you recognize yourself in this, you'll fit right into our culture.
Why J2?
You'll join an environment built on trust, ambition, and a lot of humor. We work hard, we help each other, and we keep things human - always. Expect a demanding but fun setting where you can grow quickly.
We have a strong value-based culture, and we offer a place to develop professionally together with highly skilled colleagues who are passionate about their work. We live by our motto: to reimagine - to question what has been considered unthinkable, find new solutions to old problems, and challenge the perception of what sourcing can be.
Our mission: Creating flow - today, tomorrow, together.
Learn more about the J2 Group at www.j2sourcing.com
Ready to join us?
We are interviewing candidates on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to submit your application along with your CV as soon as possible.
For questions about the position, contact: Marcus Engblad, Senior HR Business Partner marcus.engblad@j2sourcing.com
David Francisco Castro Peña, Head of Stock Operations david.francisco@j2sourcing.com
Welcome to J2 Sourcing. We're looking forward to hearing from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7376039-1899358". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare J2 Sourcing AB
(org.nr 556662-7476), https://j2sourcing.teamtailor.com
Kantyxegatan 29 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
J2 Sourcing Jobbnummer
9803818