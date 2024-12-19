Steel sales account manager
Stegra AB / Säljarjobb / Boden Visa alla säljarjobb i Boden
2024-12-19
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra AB i Boden
Is this you?
Do you have steel industry experience but are frustrated with traditional ways of working and association with dirty industry? Can you play a role in driving true change?
We are looking for a true team player who can hit the ground running. An exceptional communicator who can educate our customers as well as onboard them across all levels of their organization, inspire others to join the green revolution and be the voice of the customer to our internal colleagues.
Being first of the new requires spirit, determination, commitment and a different way of thinking.
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn'tperfectlyalign with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in ourrapidlygrowingbusiness.
About us
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Steel sales account manager
As we continue to grow, we are strengthening our sales team with a Steel sales account manager focusing on further connecting with our European customers.
Together with our forward-thinking customers we are leading the green transition. We are bringing new ultra-low CO2 products to a traditional, commodity market that has largely been the same for decades. Fact based and data driven, we are already influencing customer strategy and behavior throughout the supply chain by creating close partnerships and different ways of working together. The Steel sales account manager is part of the Boden Business Unit's Commercial Management Team.
Responsibilities
Relationship management of existing customers and leading the onboarding and ramp-up process for a group of customers
Develop go-to-market strategies that support our commercial plan across multiple markets, including transportation, construction, appliances, pipe and tube and white goods
Build a strong sales funnel of prospective customers who value CO2-free steel and are leaders of sustainability in their respective marketplaces
Manage and lead pre-sale negotiations and expectations both internally and externally
Lead the drafting of contracts with the support from the legal team
Assist in the creation and presentation of marketing materials
Actively engage in market intelligence regarding supply, demand, and pricing trends
Provide monthly, quarterly, and annual forecasts of sales plans for the assigned territory as required
Multi-task in a fast-paced environment with keen problem solving and creative thinking skills
This position will require extensive travel
Qualifications
At least a Bachelor's degree in business or engineering related field
Previous experience working in sales with flat rolled steel, with proven senior level contract negotiations
Fluency in English is required, ideally proficient in additional languages as well
High degree of professional ethics and integrity, with sound judgement and ability to analyze situations and information
Self-driven with proven results
Organised and structured with the ability to adapt quickly and be proactive
Location: remote
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging.
We know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), https://stegra.com/career Arbetsplats
Stegra Jobbnummer
9070464