Steel Forming Technology & Digital Transformation Specialist
2025-08-22
SKF has been around for more than a century and today we are one of the world's largest global suppliers of bearings and supporting solutions for rotating equipment. Our products can be found literally everywhere in society. This means that we are an important part of the everyday lives of people and companies around the world.
In September of 2024, SKF announced the separation of its Automotive business, with the objective to build two world-leading businesses. The role you are applying for will be part of the automotive business. This means you will have the opportunity to be a part of shaping a new company aimed at meeting the needs of the transforming global automotive market. Would you like to join us in shaping the future of motion? We are now looking for a ...
Steel Forming Technology & Digital Transformation Specialist - SKF Automotive Business
Automotive is all about bold innovation, execution with speed and outstanding quality. Bring your passion for new technologies and experience in steel forming process and you will be part of the core technical team, the Technology Office, for our new automotive ventures. In this highly technical role, you will be a key team member, overcoming complex technical challenges to enhance the value of customized automotive products. You will be the reference and owner of steel forming knowledge, interacting globally with colleagues, customers, and industry experts from universities to suppliers. This pivotal role will require handling of process specification related to forming technology, contributing to boost innovation momentum and securing cuttingedge technologies. Automotive is also performing a digital transformation of our processes and you will coordinate this for Technology Office. The Technology Office will be composed of a pool of experts skilled in multiple technology areas essential for a leading automotive bearing supplier: material science (steel and non-metallic materials), tribology, manufacturing processes (such as heat treatment, machining and forming), life prediction, NVH & diagnostics.
Key responsibilities
• Specialist within steel forming, providing support to the organization in various projects and activities.
• Support technology development within steel forming.
• Engage in maintaining a technology community within SKF for the specific technology area.
• Collaborate with digital engineering for process simulation.
• Perform gatekeeping by monitoring external developments, creating an external network including university cooperation, and presenting gatekeeping results to shape the project portfolio.
• Maintain good cooperation with external partners such as suppliers and academia. Provide input to strategies and roadmaps within your field of expertise.
• Participate in projects and activities related to the specific technology area, providing leadership and guidance, and keep related documentation and templates up to date.
• Coordinating Digital transformation of processes in Technology Office within Automotive IT organization.
Requirements
• Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics or similar; with focus in Material Science
• Proven expertise on forging, cold rolling, orbital forming processes and equipment
• In depth understanding of the physics involved in steel forming
• Interest in processing monitoring and modelling
• Experience in equipment setup optimization
• Experience with investigating part quality after processing
• Proven expertise in Digital transformation of processes.
• Ability to lead and mentor junior colleagues
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoked
• Availability to travel
What you can expect:
• Technical lead position with opportunity to build a deep knowledge foundation.
• Cross functional engagement with collaboration across engineering, manufacturing, purchasing.
• Train and mentor, a large technical audience from product development colleagues to quality team through application engineering.
• Enjoy a global collaboration and opportunity for technical networking by working with experts from around the world.
• With a global footprint and customers, you will enjoy leading and inspire across diverse cultures.
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are
Some additional information
This position will be located in Gothenburg (Sweden). Local contract. Or, as alternative, in one of the other major SKF Automotive site in EMEA, such as Airasca (Italy), Schweinfurt (Germany), Saint-Cyr-sur-Loire (France).
You will report to the Technology Office Manager. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Simona Collino, Recruitment Expert EMEA, on phone/Teams or by email.
At SKF, we are committed to promoting fairness and inclusivity throughout our recruitment process. To achieve this, we may include assessments and verify the information in your application in compliance with countryspecific laws and regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the recruiter.
Is this you?
