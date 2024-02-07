Stamping Manufacturing Engineer - Olofström
2024-02-07
Who are we?
At Volvo Cars everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Innovation starts with being curious.
At Volvo Cars, we believe that being curious and truly committed to understanding people is the key to future success. We are people who care about other people, working together to create new technologies and innovations for safe, sustainable and convenient mobility. Want to join us?
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global engineering team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
We offer you an exciting challenge in an international and growing company with a strong culture and great development opportunities.
What you'll do
You will be responsible for the product & process sheet metal components in the area structures with engineering work and forming simulation for external bought stamping dies that will be produced inhouse in VCC at any of our stamping shops in the world.
You will be involved from concept phase to delivery of stamping dies in plant, and work in close contact with R&D, die suppliers and production.
Tasks and responsibilities:
• Develop and influence to get a manufacturable product as optimized as possible for the stamping process in the best efficient way fulfilling program KPI demands as well as R&D product demands.
• Work with the design of all stamping operations in the process and use virtual verification (CAE) to achieve an efficient robust production process.
• Preparation of the technical prerequisites for cost estimates.
• Anchoring process proposals with production in a manufacturing perceptive
• Conduct sketch/design reviews with die suppliers
• Drive implementation of decided changes to product and process.
• Perform proactive and reactive lessons learned to strive for continuous improvements
• Active support in business development
• Support production in second and third hand analyze
What you'll bring
You have experience with handling large amount of processes with product and process skills. You are analytical and love problem-solving.
You 're creative and can challenge the work with us in different areas. It is important that you enjoy sharing information and knowledge with your colleagues.
Key skills and preferred experience:
• Practical experience, theoretical competence in the field of sheet metal forming/ stamping.
• Good knowledge of the impact of tools for product outcome.
• Good general IT skills.
• Good knowledge in Catia V5.
• Good knowledge in Autoform
• Good knowledge of English in both speech and writing.
• Good collaborative skills.
• Creative and solution oriented.
• Ability to coordinate, run and plan independently their assignments.
• Good communicative ability.
Come join us!
Want to know more? We hope so
We 'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager Anna Rosenberg at anna.rosenberg@volvocars.com
or the recruiter Vlatko Gicarevski at vlatko.gicarevski@gmail.com
.
