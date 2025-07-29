Staff Data Scientist
2025-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Development Sverige AB i Stockholm
About the role
As a Staff Data Scientist at Wolt, you'll play a key role in shaping strategic decisions across our operational business teams. This position combines deep scientific expertise with hands-on collaboration, placing you at the heart of high-impact initiatives that drive Wolt's global growth.
You'll work closely with Operations to identify key business challenges, design robust measurement strategies, and guide tactical decisions through data. From uncovering causal relationships to setting up end-to-end tracking, experimentation, and monitoring frameworks, you'll help ensure we're focusing on the right ideas - and that we scale the ones that truly work.
What you'll be doing
Take full ownership of impact assessment for early-stage, high-potential initiatives.
Lead root cause analysis of metric trends, support annual planning and budgeting with robust data-driven reasoning.
Run causal inference analyses and experimentation to evaluate new ideas and guide decision-making.
Build and maintain tracking infrastructure, develop new metrics, and monitor performance to ensure strategic alignment.
Collaborate cross-functionally to influence product and operational decisions, ensuring measurement is embedded into how we operate.
You'll move fluidly between scientific rigor and practical application, ensuring we don't just analyze data, but use it to make better decisions, faster.
Our humble expectations
A typical candidate for this role has over 6 years of experience in a data science or analytics position within an industry or research setting and a degree in mathematics, statistics, economics, computer science, or a related field.
We value the following attributes in an applicant:
Proven track record in using data science to solve business problems
Expertise in statistical analysis, including experimentation, using statistical software packages in Python, R, or equivalent
Proficiency in writing structured and efficient SQL queries for large data sets
Experience in data modelling and building scalable, self-serve reporting solutions
Great communication skills and the ability to explain complex topics to both technical and non-technical audiences
Strong stakeholder management and collaboration skills
What we offer
The online delivery platform that Wolt is building will offer you interesting and complex challenges together with the opportunities to create a big impact with your skills. Lots of geolocational and temporal data in real-time combined with differences in the economics and dynamics of the cities we operate in make Wolt both a challenging and so interesting company to practice analytics.
You can work onsite at our offices in Helsinki, Berlin or Tallinn. Alternatively, you can work remotely anywhere in Finland, Germany or Estonia. You have the chance to decide the ways of working - a hybrid, at the office, or remote, within the location above.
You would get to work in a company culture where we take ownership beyond the obvious, do common things uncommonly well, we think big but stay humble, do right by people, we treat others kindly and justly, recognize that if we don't learn, we won't stay still but fall behind and keep in mind that Luke was Yoda's greatest achievement.
Next steps
The position will be filled as soon as we find the right person, so make sure to apply as soon as you realize you really, really want to join us! Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Development Sverige AB
(org.nr 559389-2309), http://www.wolt.com
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9439854