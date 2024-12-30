Staff Android Engineer & Team Lead
2024-12-30
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 400 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As a Staff Android Engineer & Team Lead, you will lead both day-to-day operations and strategic technical initiatives, serving as a key voice in shaping the team's technical and product direction. You'll guide the engineering team through the exploration, development, and implementation of new solutions and iterations. The ideal candidate is an inspirational leader-a technical expert, a strong communicator, and a champion of best practices in product development.
What do we expect from you
2+ years of relevant experience as a senior/staff engineer or technical leader.
5+ years of experience in Android development.
A strong passion for enhancing user experiences and contributing to product strategy.
Solid understanding of the Android SDK.
Experience with RESTful APIs.
Proficiency in Kotlin, Coroutines, and Dependency Injection.
Strong knowledge of version control tools, such as Git.
A passion for coaching, mentoring, or managing engineers.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
What will you work on
Lead the team to ensure we build our product efficiently and effectively.
Influence product priorities and scope, offering valuable input in decision-making.
Communicate complex decisions clearly, weighing the pros and cons of different solutions.
Mentor and guide engineers, helping them develop both technically and culturally.
Leverage your experience to establish best practices across the engineering team and beyond.
Drive project delivery by aligning with cross-functional stakeholders and ensuring the team has everything needed.
Be hands-on-balance strategic leadership with coding to implement solutions.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies, ensuring the team works with the best tools available.
Build strong relationships and align efforts within the team and with external partners when necessary.
It would be great if you also have
Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices as well as an eye for design
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget ranges.
How do we work: We're an office-based company with the flexibility to work from home on Fridays.
Office life: We strongly believe in in-person collaboration and follow an office-first approach while offering some flexibility. Enjoy your days with great colleagues with loads of good stuff to learn from, and a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages. In addition, now and then check out the playroom for a fun break or join our exciting parties and or team activities such as Lab days, Running team, movie nights in our cinema, or a Geek lunch. There is something for everyone!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you.
