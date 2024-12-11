Ssab - Transformation Process Specialist - Continuous Galvanizing
2024-12-11
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Luleå
, Borlänge
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about leading transformative projects and eager to shape the future of sustainable steel production? SSAB is looking for an ambitious Process Specialist - Continuous Galvanizing to join us on our exciting journey. At SSAB, we are committed to sustainability and aim to eliminate all CO2 emissions by 2030.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
Are you a curious and driven individual with a passion for combining process expertise and technology? Do you thrive in project-based environments and enjoy sharing your knowledge? If so, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
We are seeking a dynamic Process Specialist with expertise in Continuous Galvanizing. In this role, you will be pivotal in ensuring the successful start-up and ramp-up of SSAB's new cold mill complex in Luleå - the largest transformation project in the company's history.
Key Contributions
Sharing your expertise: You excel in passing on knowledge and enjoy collaborating across teams and functions.
Strong communication skills: You effortlessly build networks and clearly convey complex technical insights to diverse audiences.
Driving success through collaboration: With your open and curious mindset, you inspire others and foster teamwork to achieve shared goals.
This landmark transformation project requires humility, determination, and a focus on collective success. Together, we create value and shape the future of our industry.
Main responsibilities
Serve as the lead responsible for the process technical design of the continuous galvanizing production line.
Lead process development specialists for the new cold mill complex, working closely with the section project manager for the mini-mill area on equipment and layout design.
Develop a training program for operators in collaboration with the metal coating operations team, including Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the cold mill complex in Luleå.
Provide expertise to support the Luleå/Hämeenlinna conversion project as needed.
About You - To be successful in this role we think you have
Educational Background: A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in engineering or equivalent professional experience, with at least 3-5 years of proven experience as a process expert in capital projects related to continuous galvanizing line investments.
Language Skills: Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is an advantage. Experience working in multicultural environments is a plus.
Technical Competence: A deep understanding of thin slab casting, from process development to equipment configuration and system optimization.
Project Expertise: Hands-on project experience in demanding industrial environments (e.g., steel, oil & gas, or major brownfield/greenfield projects involving plant equipment and systems).
Personal Attributes: A structured and analytical approach, strong time management skills, and the ability to work effectively under pressure and tight deadlines.
Collaboration Skills: A commitment to engaging diverse contributors to scrutinize necessities and outcomes, fostering clear and effective communication.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
In this position you will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our steelmaking process. You will be part of this development, an exciting transformation journey towards a sustainable future. At SSAB EMEA AB, you will have the opportunity to make a real impact and contribution to shaping the steel industry of tomorrow together with a great engaged team.
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4.Health Examination
5. Reference Check
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Anders Ohlsson, Director Product and Process Management, Transformation Office by e-mail - anders.r.ohlsson@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Interim Talent Acquisition Partner by e-mail- petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"For me this is by far the most interesting time in my 25 years journey within SSAB. Preparing for the new fossil free production of green steel. Building a complete new production facility.
Being an important part of making the major footstep in reducing carbon emissions in Sweden.
As manager for product and process management in this project, I am looking for an ambitious driven and dedicated Process Specialist who can take lead and drive the process development for a dedicated part of our future production setup based on previous experience and new technologies.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Luleå
LULEÅ
Ssab Emea AB
9055828