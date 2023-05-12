Ssab - Solution Architect - Advanced Planning And Scheduling
If you haven 't heard, we are changing the world - for real! Do you want to be a part of our journey towards Fossil Free Steel in an exciting role directly influencing our transformation? We are looking now for a Solution Architect for Advanced Planning and Scheduling. Location Sweden or Finland.
SSAB will build the world's first fossil free steel mills in Raahe, Finland and Luleå, Sweden. The new mills will be greenfield and will require new IT systems supporting new business and production processes.This transformation program is expected to last 4-8y and it will involve hundreds of people. It will be one of a kind in the Nordic Industry, creating a new future for SSAB and leading the way for the whole steel industry.
We are looking for a Solution Architect for Advanced Planning and Scheduling to expand our team responsible for designing and delivering the new IT systems for our future mills. You will work with Lead Architects and other Solution Architects to ensure end-to-end application landscape meets business and operating model requirements and deliver tangible value for SSAB. You will report to the Head of Production Platform.
We offer
the possibility to work from home and at the office
a chance to work in a global context with colleagues both in Sweden and Finland
the opportunity to be part of our fossil free steel journey, eliminating CO2 emissions by 10% for Sweden and 7% for Finland by 2030
the chance to work closely together with the core business and production operations in a role that challenges you professionally and personally
• As a Solution architect, you will
be responsible for translating business requirements into IT solution specification.
participate in evaluating software vendors, solution components and approaches.
work closely with Lead Architects and other SA's to develop solution architecture and ensure end-to-end application landscape meets business and operating model requirements.
In the next phase, you will
be responsible of the blueprinting of the solution,
be responsible of designing the software
will be engaged in implementation and go live.
If you are forward-looking, ready to learn with a can-do- attitude we are sure that you will enjoy working in our team and at SSAB. To fit in with us you need to be driven, true and ahead - which is our values guiding us going forward. We are looking for a team player that will contribute to our team spirit with well-developed communicative skills and the ability to adapt to different audiences - from business owners to end-users.
Who you are
To be successful in this job, you need to have experience from IT solutions related to planning, scheduling and optimization of shop floor operations and complex industrial processes. We expect you to have generic industry knowledge and overall understanding of different planning levels and their roles in a manufacturing enterprise. Understanding of integration needs towards both enterprise resource planning and process automation systems is needed, as well as the ability to translate business requirements into overall solution architecture and to resolve conflicting needs. Your ability to understand end-to-end application architectures and critical integration points towards other solutions will also be important.
Selections and interviews will take place during the application period. Welcome with your application!
If you want to have a quick chat about the position, please reach out to
Maria Germain, Head of Production Platform within Fossil Free Business Platforms, Maria Germain, LinkedIn
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.
