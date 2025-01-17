Ssab - Project Controller
2025-01-17
SSAB Special Steels is embarking on an exciting Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) conversion program in Oxelösund, aimed at enhancing our production capabilities and sustainability. We are seeking a dedicated and experienced Project Controller to join our Business Control team in Oxelösund. This role is pivotal for ensuring effective project control for the EAF conversion program in Oxelösund, as well as other large strategic projects at the site. The Project Controller will oversee all finance activities related to these projects and will serve as the primary contact for project managers.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
EAF Program Oversight: Lead the reporting, forecasting, budgeting, and analysis of the EAF conversion program. Your work will help the organization identify and implement strategies to address any potential deviations or issues.
Monthly Closing: Manage monthly closing activities, including Capex reporting, cost accruals, and invoice approvals for the EAF conversion program.
Project Structures: Define and validate project controlling structures, including the Cost and Work Breakdown Structures (CBS & WBS) for the EAF conversion program. Ensure these structures are accurately implemented within SSAB's systems and contribute to the development of reporting processes, analytical tools, and key performance indicators (KPIs) that provide meaningful insights into project performance and financial risks.
Financial Expertise: Serve as the go-to expert on financial matters such as bank guarantees, insurance, and FX hedging in large strategic projects.
Risk Management: Establish reporting and process practices for managing contingencies, savings, and risks within large strategic projects.
About You
Bachelor's Degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related discipline.
Over 5 years of experience as a Project Controller, preferably within large infrastructure projects.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft Office applications is required.
Familiarity with BI systems like Power BI & Hypergene Eos and accounting systems like SAP is a strong advantage.
Ability to consolidate large amounts of data and make it understandable to management and other team members.
Demonstrated integrity, transparency, and commitment to safety.
Proactive problem-solver with a results-driven mindset - prioritize, act, and achieve goals.
Adaptable, open-minded, and eager to learn and grow.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required for this position.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Pre-recorded Video Interview
3. Assessments
4. Interview
5. Come and meet us
6. Reference Check
7. Health Examination
8. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Please contact Stella Bosnjak, Manager Operations Controlling via LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/stella-bosnjak-639b301b/
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 155 254 000.
Words from your future manager
"My name is Stella Bosnjak, and I lead the Operations Controlling team in Sweden. One of our current focus areas is an exciting large-scale Electric Arc Furnace project aimed at transforming the way we work by enhancing our production capabilities and sustainability. Clear structures, transparent goal tracking, and effective system support are key elements for success, particularly during the critical phases of development and construction.
In our controlling team, we play a vital role in enabling efficient and forward-looking reporting systems that help address challenges proactively. This is an incredible opportunity to be part of a transformative journey, and I look forward to welcoming you to our team as we work together to shape a stronger, more sustainable future." Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
Ssab Emea AB
Oxelösund
613 80 OXELÖSUND
