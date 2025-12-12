Ssab - Process Specialist - Continuous Annealing
2025-12-12
Join SSAB as a Process Specialist - Continuous Annealing! We are re-inventing the future of steel. SSAB AB is a leading global steel company that is committed to sustainability and innovation. As we embark on our fossil-free transformation journey, we are seeking a highly skilled and knowledgeable Process Specialist in Continuous Annealing to take the lead responsibility for the process design of continuous annealing production connected to SSAB 's fossil-free transformation. This position is based in Luleå.
About the position
Are you a curious and results-driven professional with a passion for combining process expertise with cutting-edge technology? Do you thrive in project-based environments and take pride in sharing your knowledge? If so, this is an exceptional opportunity for you!
We are looking for a dynamic Process Specialist with expertise in Annealing of advanced high-strength steels. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring the successful start-up and ramp-up of SSAB's new cold mill complex in Luleå - the most significant transformation project in our company's history.
What You'll Bring to the Team
A strong metallurgical and process engineering/operations background. You should be technically grounded but also capable of acting as a bridge between product development and production.
Comfortable working cross functionally and able to translate technical requirements into practical process solutions.
Expertise & Knowledge Sharing: You are passionate about passing on your knowledge and enjoy working collaboratively across teams and functions.
Strong Communication Skills: You have a talent for building networks and articulating complex technical insights in a clear and engaging manner.
A Collaborative Mindset: With an open and curious approach, you inspire those around you and foster teamwork to achieve shared goals.
This landmark transformation project requires determination and a commitment to collective success. Together, we create value and shape the future of our industry.
Your key responsibilities
This role is a dedicated Annealing Process Specialist for the Luleå transformation project. The person will act as the on site (Luleå) technical liaison between the Cold Mill/Annealing operations and the R&D organization and laboratories located in Borlänge and Hämeenlinna.
Their main responsibility is to ensure that annealing process requirements are clearly defined, validated, and integrated into both production and product development workflows.
Hands-on experience not only practical in annealing operations within a steel production environment with specific background on continuous cold annealing and galvanizing of cold rolled steels.
Leading the annealing questions within the cold mill complex and providing technical expertise. Running relevant technical questions/projects together with other relevant specialist groups to generate bases for decision making.
Your qualifications - To thrive in this role, you bring
Higher academic degree, preferably in Steel Processes (M.Sc.)
At least 10 years of experience in steel production, with a focus on annealing or thermal processing.
Strong metallurgical and process engineering/operations background.
Deep understanding of continuous annealing processes, furnace operation, induction heating, and cooling curve control of cold rolled steels.
High metallurgical knowledge, especially in microstructure evolution, understand product quality and properties of steel behavior, in continuous annealing environment.
Familiarity with Level 2 automation systems and process modelling tools.
Strong communication and coordination skills to bridge cross functional teams, Product Development, Technical Line Personnel and Production Operations Teams.
Proven leadership skills in multinational working environment for cross-functional co-operation.
Language Skills: Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is a plus. Experience working in multicultural environments is an advantage.
Personal Attributes: A structured and analytical mindset, strong time management skills, and the ability to work effectively under pressure and tight deadlines.
Collaborative Approach: A strong commitment to engaging diverse stakeholders, ensuring clarity and efficiency in project execution.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Health Examination
5. Reference Check
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Anders Ohlsson, Director Transformation Technology, anders.r.ohlsson@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Interim Talent Acquisition Partner, Transformation Office, People, GROUP functionst, petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"For me this is by far the most interesting time in my 25 years journey within SSAB. Preparing for the new fossil free production of green steel. Building a complete new production facility.
Being an important part of making the major footstep in reducing carbon emissions in Sweden.
As manager for Transformation Technology in this project, I am looking for an ambitious driven and dedicated Process Specialist who can take lead and drive the process development for a dedicated part of our future production setup based on previous experience and new technologies.
You will be an important part of a very experianced team that has the task to take SSAB into the future." Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Luleå (visa karta
)
971 88 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Ssab Emea AB Jobbnummer
9642645