Ssab - Executive Assistant

SSAB is on a mission to become the first in the world to produce fossil-free steel - and our journey is well underway. We are now looking for a highly organized and service-minded Executive Assistant to join our CEO Office. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and enjoy working close to executive leadership, this could be your next opportunity. Placement in Stockholm.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
As Executive Assistant in the CEO Office, you will support our CFO, Head of Legal, and Head of Strategy & Digitalization, ensuring that their daily operations run smoothly. You will be part of a collaborative team reporting to the Senior Executive Assistant to the CEO, and together you will provide world-class support to SSAB's Board of Directors, Board Committees, and Group Executive Committee.
This role offers a high level of insight into the business and involves a wide range of administrative responsibilities, from calendar and travel management to coordinating internal events and handling sensitive documentation.
Main responsibilities
Provide administrative support including calendar management, travel bookings, and meeting coordination.
Organize internal conferences, strategy events, board trips, and executive dinners.
Manage documentation workflows such as signatures, protocols, registry extracts (physically and digitally via DocuSign).
Maintain and update SSAB's corporate calendar and intranet pages for Finance, Legal and Strategy functions.
Assist in planning and executing SSAB's Annual General Meeting and other board-related activities.
About You
Proven experience as an assistant supporting senior executives, preferably in an international business setting.
Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and ability to handle confidential information with discretion.
Proactive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset with a flexible and unpretentious attitude.
Ability to manage multiple stakeholders and prioritize tasks effectively.
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4.Reference Check
5. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Nina Herke, Group HR Business Parnter.
via mail - nina.herke@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 243 700 00,
SSAB är ett Norden- och USA-baserat stålföretag som bygger en starkare, lättare och mer hållbar värld genom förädlade stålprodukter och tjänster. Tillsammans med våra partners har SSAB utvecklat SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel och planerar att återuppfinna värdekedjan från gruvan till slutkunden, vilket i stort sett eliminerar koldioxidutsläpp från vår egen verksamhet. SSAB ZeroTM, ett till stor del koldioxidutsläppfritt stål baserat på återvunnet stål, stärker ytterligare SSABs ledande position och vårt heltäckande hållbara erbjudande oberoende av råvaran. SSAB har anställda i över 50 länder och produktionsanläggningar i Sverige, Finland och USA. SSAB är börsnoterat på Nasdaq Stockholm och sekundärnoterat på Nasdaq Helsingfors.
