Ssab - Engineering Manager
2026-01-28
Are you passionate about leading transformative projects and eager to shape the future of sustainable steel production? SSAB is looking for an ambitious Engineering Manager to join us on our exciting journey. At SSAB, we are committed to sustainability and aim to eliminate all CO2 emissions by 2030. This position is based in Luleå, Sweden.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
We are seeking a highly skilled and driven Engineering Manager to take a leadership role in Tactical Engineering Management within our Transformation Office. This vital position will be responsible for overseeing all engineering activities related to equipment and plant operations, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget, and meet the highest standards of safety and quality.
Interfacing with
Director of Engineering
Engineering Management Office
Construction team
Luleå Production Site
External Consultants and OEMs
Strategic internal and external Partners
Main responsibilities
Lead and manage Tactical Engineering Management for large-scale industrial brown and greenfield Capex Projects.
Ensure effective engineering delivery for the Luleå Minimill Project, focusing on fossil-free steel production for SSAB's future mills. This includes clearing interfaces, constructability enablers, LEAN design strategies and making sure that requirements for Safety and quality are at the center of discussions.
Govern the Engineering Management Office, managing operational works and the performance of engineering partners to achieve project goals.
Develop and optimize engineering support services aligned with project phases and requirements.
Provide accurate forecasting, cost control, and follow-up for engineering activities.
Collaborate with procurement to negotiate engineering-related contracts with equipment and installation vendors.
Interface with selected engineering partners and departments to guarantee timely engineering delivery.
Ensure efficient performance of the Engineering Management Office while collaborating with Construction Area Technical Teams, Main Engineering Partners, and OEMs.
Design and optimize equipment and plant layouts, aligning technical requirements with project objectives.
Collaborate with internal partners to ensure hassle free construction and start up
About You
Proven track record in managing large-scale industrial projects with a focus on engineering management.
Deep knowledge of engineering management models, Swedish and European standards and regulations.
Minimum 10 years industry experience, of which at least 8 years with hands-on engineering leadership experience.
Project management certification is highly preferred.
Exceptional project leadership skills, capable of guiding engineering activities from inception to completion.
Excellent coordination skills for internal and external engineering activities.
Hands-on engineering experience (including management) in demanding industrial environments (e.g., steel, oil & gas, pulp & paper, refinery, or major brownfield/greenfield projects involving plant equipment and complex systems).
Language Skills: Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is an advantage. Experience working in multicultural environments is a plus.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Reference Check
4. Come and meet us
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Please contact Claudio Osorio, Director of Strategic Projects, Transformation Office, claudio.osorio@ssab.com
Please contact Petra Fekete, Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"As the Director of Engineering for the Luleå Transformation project, I am looking for an experienced and dedicated Senior Engineering Manager who can take the lead in managing our established EMO, drive close collaboration with SSABs technical teams, Engineering partners and OEMs to deliver engineering services through the project life cycle.
