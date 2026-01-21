Ssab - Electrical Engineer - European Graduate Program
Are you a recent graduate in electrical engineering and looking to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment? If you enjoy problem solving, technical challenges, and collaborating across teams, then you might be the one for us. We are now looking for an Electrical Engineer to join our European Graduate Program. Placement in Borlänge
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the program and position
The European Graduate Program is designed to attract and develop newly graduated talent to ensure SSAB's future critical competencies. Over the course of 14 months, you will be engaged in a series of workshops and lectures that provides in-depth knowledge of SSAB's operations, leadership practices, and a wide network of professional contacts.
The program includes visits to SSAB's production sites in Finland and Sweden, as well as an individual trip to a business location of particular interest. Throughout the program, you are paired with a senior mentor who provides personalized guidance and support. The program concludes with a final presentation to SSAB's management team, where you will present your learnings and experiences.
As an Electrical Engineer at SSAB, you engage in technically challenging projects within a dynamic and fast-paced environment. Your responsibilities will include designing electrical cabinets, developing electrical schematics, and contributing as an assignment manager in larger, more complex projects. This role offers a high degree of variety where no two days are the same.
Main responsibilities
Participate in and carry out feasibility studies and various technical investigations
Support production and project teams with technical inquiries
Perform electrical component selection and sizing
Prepare drawings and technical documentation
Ensure that designs comply with relevant standards and customer requirements
Participate in FAT (Factory Acceptance Test) and SAT (Site Acceptance Test)
Participate in and conduct risk assessments and quality assurance activities
Lead, manage and complete design assignments
Maintain daily communications with internal and external stakeholders
About You
At least a three-year engineering degree from a university or university college (Graduated within the last 24 months or soon to graduate)
Appreciate a varied role and work independently
Be able to independently drive complex matters, establish structure, and deliver on targets
Excellent language skills in English and in Swedish
To enjoy SSAB and be able to take advantage of this program to its fullest you also need to:
Demonstrate ambition to drive development and continuous improvement for both personal growth and business performance
Have strong communication and interpersonal skills
Have good cultural awareness and willingness to work in an international environment
Be flexible and able to adapt to rapidly changing conditions
Have the ability to see the big picture
Be an excellent team player with a driven mindset
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
This program offers you
Kickstart your career in an international company and environment
Permanent employment at SSAB
Market relevant salary
Senior mentor individually picked for you
Trainee-"dates" with the other program-participants including mill visits, presentations and experience exchange
Individual trip to a business location of particular interest
A broad international network
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Digital assesments
3. Interview
4. Reference Check
5. Come and meet us
6. Health Examination
7. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process. The health check also includes drug testing.
Got questions about this position?
Feel free to contact Henrik Andersson, Section Manager Electrical Plant Engineering. Contact Henrik via mail - henrik.andersson@ssab.com
or phone+46 243 72804
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Word from your future manager
I am Henrik Andersson, will be your immediate manager within Plant Development in Borlänge. With us, you will have an exciting and varied role with great opportunities for growth. You will build a broad network of contacts and work alongside dedicated and skilled colleagues in an environment where we support each other and enjoy the journey. Så ansöker du
