SR. Tech Talent Acquisition Partner
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-18
We are a family of brands - H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET and Afound, driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way. Together we offer fashion, design and services, that enable people to be inspired and to express their own personal style, making it easier to live in a more circular way.
The H&M Group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, the H&M tech function will deliver solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
The best ideas evolve when great minds with different perspectives get together. We're all on the same team in a global environment and we learn from each other. There are endless opportunities to grow - your development is all up to you!
Job Description
We are looking to enhance our Tech TA organization!
As a Senior Tech Talent Acquisition Partner, you will own the end-to-end recruitment process for tech roles, with a special focus on Engineering, Product and/or Data roles. You are a talent advisor, bringing insights and guidance to business leaders and hiring managers, enabling us to attract and hire the right people with the needed competences and skills for our business.
Your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
Manage and deliver end-to-end recruitment process for tech roles across different business areas, prioritizing a high volume of requisitions with varying levels of seniority.
Develop strong relationships with hiring managers to understand and ensure alignment on the specifications of each role needed while executing solid sourcing and recruiting plans.
Source, attract, and engage with active and passive talent through a variety of methods to build a consistent pipeline.
Set and monitor standardized competence assessment methods for candidates.
Influence and guide key stakeholders in nuanced and challenging conversations and situations with candidates, utilizing expertise in the recruitment landscape and candidate pool.
Manage offers preparation and negotiation with candidates.
Partner with business leaders in proactively building and iterating their yearly recruitment plans, and connecting with Workforce Planning and Talent Insights to provide talent advisory as needed.
Partner closely with HRBPs to identify and anticipate TA challenges and business needs.
Qualifications
You are a true team player who enjoys working with a variety of people. We also believe you are self-driven, curious, and brave - turning words into action, wanting to try new things, and finding motivation in exploring innovative ways to drive results and have an impact. You enjoy being part of setting long-term strategies as well as shifting into being an active part of executing those same strategies, always with a growth mindset. You are a strong communicator with the ability to influence others.
Key competencies:
Advanced sourcing skills (boolean, xrays, LinkedIn Recruiter)
Talent profiling and assessments
Excellent communication skills (including solid copywriting)
Senior stakeholder management and advisory
Negotiation skills.
Data savviness (eg: operational planning, create & interpret performance reports, etc.)
Basic workforce planning & talent forecasting skills.
What is your background?
Significant experience in full-cycle tech recruitment, either in-house or agency, for Engineering, Data and/or Product roles (at least one them).
Experience hiring in high-volume pipeline model.
Preferably experience in fast paced, tech environments.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent role based in Stockholm, belonging to the TA community within the POD organization (People and Organizational Development).
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English (no need for cover letter) Please note that this is an ongoing recruitment process so apply as soon as possible.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-29
E-post: raquel.reciolopez@hm.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen, Stockholm, Sweden (visa karta
)
117 75 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB Jobbnummer
7973525