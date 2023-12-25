Sr. System Engineer
Hookkoo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
eller i hela Sverige
Description of the assignment
You will be part of the Company's steering system development team located within the Chassis & Electrical Drive unit and be responsible for the development of platform specific steering systems or future vehicles.
With more and more complex vehicles, new customers and use cases, also the requirements on steering systems are changing. We would like you as a Senior System Engineer to adapt the components to a fast-changing environment.
Being a component owner, you are in charge of the whole component development process which starts with the requirement setting resp. balancing, over supplier sourcing, packaging, component validation,
change management, up to the serial production launch. Additional to the external supplier governance, a close cooperation with Vehicle Dynamics and other Company's teams e.g. Manufacturing or Service is indispensable for a successful product development.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Degree in mechanical-, mechatronics-or automotive engineering
• Deep knowledge in steering system hardware - & mechatronic development e.g. requirement
setting and verification
• Experience in vehicle development process, milestones etc
• Experience in component ownership e.g. preparing 2D/3D-and technical documentations, FMEA, APQP, Design review etc.
• Experience in international component supplier governance
• Good knowledge of PDM systems, preferable Teamcenter
• Good knowledge of PLM systems, preferable System Weaver
• Experience in working in GANT GBOM
• MS office knowledge
• Driving license B
Personal attributes
• Positive, creative and "find a way" attitude
• Fast adapting
• Self-driven
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Service minded but also not afraid to ask for help if needed
• Eager to learn and apply new ways of working
• Excellent communication skills
• Able to collaborate in a team but also able to work independent
• Interested in new technologies
• Openness and awareness of Asian, European, and foreign cultures
• Flexible with the possibility of business travel
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
Solid Surface
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
Author Viewer
Other
The assignment includes travel:
Yes No Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8354038