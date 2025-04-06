Sr System Architect
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for five Senior EE System Architect for our client in the automotive industry.
Work Description:
You will be working with a brand new architecture for commercial vehicles. You will keep the technical roadmap together for the development of functionalities & services according to the platform strategies and roadmaps
• Bring the system view to the team , explain the context and the reference architecture,
• Provide system design principles and guidelines
• Participate to the architect community to align design strategies and mature bigger architectural steps
• Contribute actively in developing the system concept solution, facilitate discussions and reviews with the other architects
• Support the product managers and product owners with guidence
Experience required:
• You have a M.Sc. degree in IT, Computer Science, Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent.
• Strong experience in embedded E&E systems, preferably in the automotive industry
• 5+ years experience in systems engineering and architecture
• Big plus if you have worked with the TEA2+ architecture or similar, but experience from other architectures used in other automotive companies are also a merit.
• Experience from working with automotive electrical system Design
Skills required:
• Good understanding of the overall product development flow and product lifecycle in a complex global environment
• Good knowledge of modern architectural design principles and patterns
• Skilled in onboard communication technologies (LIN, CAN, Ethernet, diagnostic protocol, SOME/IP etc.)
• Skilled in SW platforms such as Classic and Adaptive Autosar, Linux, etc.
Personal qualities
• You have excellent communicational skills and can easily create networks and collaborate with others.
• You are driven, pro-active and can take initiatives and lead other more junior engineers.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written, Swedish is a merit
• You are curious, helpful and want to contribute to the team.
• You enjoy working agile
• Solution-oriented, problem solver with a holistic system view
• Have a positive mindset and a "Can-do" attitude.
• Used to work in a fast phase global environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-06
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Sr System Architect". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9268553