Sr Manufacturing Scientist, Device Injectables
Q-Med AB / Biomedicinjobb / Uppsala Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Uppsala
2024-12-18
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Q-Med AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title: Sr Manufacturing Scientist, Device Injectables
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (on site)
Job description :
We are looking for a new member to the Device Injectables within Manufacturing Science and Technology. The senior manufacturing scientist is a subject matter expert (SME) responsible for new product implementation (NPI) into a manufacturing facility, and for support of upstream processes during commercial manufacturing.
Key responsibilities:
*
Develop NPI strategy and support all aspects of process validation, including writing process validation documentation, executing process validation, performing process data reviews, investigations, risk management, and change implementation.
*
Serve as SME representing MS&T in Technology Transfer projects.
*
Process owner to support day-to-day operations with a focus on continuous improvements. Identify opportunities for process enhancement, cost reduction, and efficiency gains, proactively driving necessary changes.
*
Lead and participate in investigations of deviations, incidents, and anomalies within the manufacturing process. Conduct in-depth root cause analysis to identify the underlying reasons for deviations and incidents, focusing on process improvement. Provide SME assessments in investigations and change controls as required. Prepare detailed investigation reports, conveying findings and recommendations to management and relevant stakeholders.
*
Collect and analyze data from various sources, including quality control reports, production logs, and other relevant documents, to support investigations and continuous process verification (CPV).
*
Develop and lead execution of technical runs with DoE studies, data analysis and recommendations.
*
Maintain comprehensive records of investigations, findings, actions taken, and recommendations, ensuring compliance with regulatory and quality standards
*
Write technical manufacturing documentation and dossier sections and provide responses to regulatory authorities as needed.
*
Coordinate and collaborate with cross-functional teams, including production, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, and process development, to ensure thorough investigation and timely issue resolution. Gather information to support research studies and claims, as well as perform risk assessments/FMEAs.
Skills & Qualifications
*
Bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant scientific or engineering field
*
Minimum 6 years of experience in a biopharmaceutical or medical device upstream manufacturing environment, preferably with sterilization knowledge
*
Knowledge of regulatory requirements related to investigations and cGMP
*
Strong knowledge of investigative methodologies and root cause analysis techniques.
*
Proficiency in data collection, analysis, and reporting
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as possible as the selection process is ongoing.
*
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
*
The next step is an interview with the hiring manager
*
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR012362". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Q-Med AB
(org.nr 556258-6882) Arbetsplats
Galderma Kontakt
Galderma karine.legerot@galderma.com Jobbnummer
9069196