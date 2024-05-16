Sr Manager - Manufacturing Program Planning
2024-05-16
We are seeking a driven Senior Manager, Manufacturing Program Planning to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. By joining us, you will be a key player in shaping our strategy, assembling your team, and leading the Northvolt Ett manufacturing organization through the evolution from construction and commissioning to steady state ramped production in one Europe's first large scale battery factories.
About the job
As the Sr. Manager, Manufacturing Program Planning, you will be responsible for leading and mentoring a team of manufacturing program managers and analysts through the successful ramp-up of Northvolt Ett. Your primary focus will be representing the manufacturing organization by defining requirements, developing plans, and shepherding execution. A key enabler to success is the ability to collaborate with and influence adjacent program teams executing other business elements, ensuring your site level functions within the manufacturing organization are represented and contributing where needed to secure a successful future.
About the team
This is a senior management role for the Program Management Office (PMO) embedded within the Manufacturing Organization responsible for Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. The Program Planning team led by this role is scoped to reach nearly twenty disciplined executors. Two senior management counterparts within the PMO will support you with their teams focused on Development and Reporting, approximately ten additional specialists, a combined total PMO group of roughly thirty.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead and mentor a team of program managers, providing guidance and support throughout the program lifecycle.
Development and execution of comprehensive program plans, ensuring alignment with overall portfolio objectives.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure timely and successful execution of program activities.
Generate and maintain detailed schedules, closely monitoring progress and identifying potential risks or delays.
Alignment of portfolio plan to cross functional resource availability, forecasting program resource needs and fine-tuning schedules to level resource requirements over time.
Program and Portfolio risk analysis and mitigation planning.
We value individuals who are proactive, adaptable, and passionate about making a difference. If you are excited about the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future and thrive in a collaborative team environment, we encourage you to apply.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We are a diverse group of individuals united by a common mission. We recognize that our actions as individuals play a crucial role in driving Northvolt towards its goals, and we are committed to moving forward as a team. We offer an open and welcoming atmosphere where success is celebrated collectively, and challenges are tackled together. At Northvolt, we believe in fostering internal career development and providing opportunities for growth. Therefore, we prioritize evaluating candidates based on their skills and potential. We kindly request that applicants refrain from including their picture and age with their application to help us ensure fairness and objectivity in our selection process.
Please apply with your CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile. This is a full-time position with a fixed salary, and the planned starting date is as soon as possible. We look forward to reviewing your application.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Master's degree, preferably engineering or industrial in nature, flexible with equivalent professional experience.
8+ years of experience in project and/or program management roles as an individual contributor
2+ years of additional experience leading a team of program managers, preferably in an automotive manufacturing environment.
Expertise in program management methodologies, with a focus on portfolio management.
Experience operating within a greenfield construction environment is a highly desirable.
Knowledge of battery manufacturing processes and technologies is highly desirable.
