Sr Java Back-End Software Engineer
2025-06-10
This is Worldline
Worldline helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. We are the innovators at the heart of the payments technology industry, shaping how the world pays and gets paid. Our technology powers the growth of millions of businesses across 5 continents. And just as we help our customers accelerate their business, we are committed to helping our people accelerate their careers. Together, we shape the evolution.
The Opportunity
We are looking for an upbeat Sr Java Back-End Software Engineer to join our team. During your journey, you will become familiar with all different essential topics related to merchant facing digital services and you will increase your knowledge to step up further and challenge yourself.
Being part of a product team, you will transfer the product vision into design, development, and delivery, to own the backlog toward building the right product. As it is a fairly new product\service, there is room for your own interpretation and freedom to steer the content of this role, based on your experience and character.
In this role as experienced Engineer, you are expected to be able to grasp the business problem at hand and self-organize to deliver the solution. In this team we don't delegate features to build but rather problems to solve for our engineers.
The team
You will be working in a team that today is working in an empowered way of working where we focus on Individual Contributors and involve engineers in the design process to have very good understanding of the What and Why before moving onto to How. Software engineers take on responsibility to design it, build it and ship it! Everyone in the team is value oriented and customer centric to solve real world merchant problems.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
You develop solutions for our customers based on current Java technologies (including JavaScript).
Examine existing code, identify flaws and build solutions to improve it.
Cooperate optimally with your team on the active sprint to craft new software solutions.
Support the creation of technical concepts.
Participate with recommendations regarding knowledge, priorities, and estimates.
Help complete full software development processes for each assigned project, adhering to company standards and expectations.
Who Are We Looking For
People who can drive positive change, step up and show what's next - people with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. You have a professional approach, being constructive and finding solutions in the best interest of the business. You also:
Have a Bachelor's degree in computer science, software engineering, or another related field.
Proven experience in Java and JavaScript.
Previous experience working with AWS.
Knowledge of database technologies especially SQL.
Practical experience with version control systems like Git.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to connect with both technical and non-technical colleagues.
Strong analytical skills to effectively process and structure large amounts of information.
Are a quick learner and self-starting, showing drive and initiatives supporting business goals.
Are a great teammate who supports his team and puts the business objectives first.
Perks & Benefits
At Worldline, you'll get the chance to be at the heart of the global payments technology industry and shape how the world pays and gets paid. On top of that, you will also:
Health contribution
Health check - Every 2:nd year
Private Health Care Insurance (EuroAccident)
Parental pay and 12 months pension during parental leave
Opportunity to hybrid working according to company standard
Benefit portal with many great offers, plus more.
Shape the evolution
We are pushing towards the next frontiers of payments technology, and we look for big thinkers to join our journey. People with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. Here you'll work with ambitious colleagues from around the world, take on unique challenges as a team, and make a real impact on the society. And with our empowering culture, strong technology and extensive training opportunities, we help you accelerate your career. Wherever you decide to go. Join our global team of over 18,000 innovators across 40+ countries, and shape a tomorrow that is yours to own.
Learn more about life at Worldline at jobs.worldline.com
