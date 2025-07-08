Sr. Frontend Engineer for Portfolio Brands
2025-07-08
Company Description
Portfolio Brands Engineering is part of Business Tech within H&M group and supports technical development for our Portfolio Brands - COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, and ARKET. We are on a journey to implement the latest innovative solutions, offering seamless navigation, personalized recommendations, and an immersive browsing experience. We leverage advanced technologies to ensure a fast, secure, and user-friendly interface, allowing customers to explore our curated collections effortlessly. Our commitment to excellence drives us to continuously enhance our digital storefront and ensure that our customers experience an exceptional online shopping journey.
Job Description
We are seeking a talented Senior Frontend Developer to join our dynamic team. As a Senior Software Engineer, you are an experienced professional who leads complex projects, mentors junior team members, and contributes to the technical direction of our organization.
Job Responsibilities
Develop and maintain high-quality responsive web applications, ensuring seamless user experiences through collaboration with cross-functional teams.
Participate in code reviews, mentor junior developers, and foster a culture of continuous improvement and knowledge sharing within Communities of Practice (CoP).
Contribute to architectural decisions and technical roadmap planning, ensuring alignment with business objectives and stakeholder needs.
Help the team solve technical problems quickly and ensure engineering excellence through customer centricity, rigorous testing, innovative solutions, and adherence to best practices in software development.
Work-in and follow Agile methodologies.
Learn, grow, be challenged, and have fun!
Qualifications
At least 5+ years' experience working as a software engineer with strong frontend focus.
Applicable relevant qualification in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.
Extensive experience in front end development, particularly with React and Typescript. Experience with NextJs is a plus.
Strong understanding of modern front-end architecture and best practices.
Proficiency in front end build tools and package managers such as Webpack, Babel, or npm.
Interest and experience in mentoring a team of developers.
Collaborate with backend, data, analytics and designer teams to create seamless user experiences.
Good knowledge of cloud platform CI/CD, Understanding of Github is must.
Working in CMS tool is desired.
Knowledge of tailwind is an advantage.
Good to have knowledge of Nodejs.
Knowledge of accessibility standards (WCAG, etc.) to build inclusive and compliant web applications.
Staying updated on emerging technology trends like API strategy, event-driven architecture, and cloud computing to contribute effectively to evolving technology strategies.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a keen eye for detail.
Fluency in English as it is the working language at H&M Group.
Additional Information
For this position, we are primarily looking for candidates located in and around the Stockholm region to work in our office in Liljeholmen.
Benefits at H&M Group:
6 weeks' time off yearly and good work-life balance.
Special discount for our employees in all H&M stores and online worldwide.
Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to Swedish market.
Lots of additional perks and discounts from Benify for health and wellbeing.
Ample focus groups to celebrate diversity and inclusiveness as well as our international culture and events.
