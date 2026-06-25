Sr. Counsel, Data Privacy & Technology
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
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Company description:
Founded in 1927
Job description: What you will doAs Senior Counsel, Data Privacy & Technology you will set strategic legal direction, strengthen governance, lead senior stakeholder engagement, support the SVP Digital & IT organization and function, enable responsible innovation and digital transformation, and promote compliant data use across VFS. You will support alignment with global data protection laws, EU data-driven regulatory frameworks (including the EU Data Act), AI and digital regulations, DORA, NIS2; represent VFS in relevant Volvo Group forums and governance bodies; and supervise one or more Data Privacy Managers
Your will take responsibilities in the following areas:• Provide strategic legal advice on global data protection laws, including GDPR and other applicable privacy regimes, in support of VFS products & services, operations, and markets• Advise on data, digital, cybersecurity, and financial services-related technology regulation, including the EU Data Act, DORA, NIS2, data access and sharing rights, and related impacts for VFS• Advise on AI regulation, including the EU AI Act, and translate requirements into practical guidance for AI development, procurement, deployment, monitoring, and governance• Provide strategic and practical legal support for digital, IT, data, analytics, platform, connected services, and AI initiatives• Draft, review, and negotiate cloud, SaaS, software, outsourcing, data-sharing, AI, analytics, platform, and technology services agreements, including data protection agreements and cross-border transfer mechanisms• Lead and continuously mature VFS privacy, data, and AI governance frameworks• Provide governance tools, legal oversight, and escalation support for privacy-by-design, AI-by-design, data lifecycle controls, risk classification, control requirements, DPIAs, transfer impact assessments, legitimate interest assessments, AI risk assessments, and related remediation plans
• Advise on and support risk management for data access, data sharing, connected products & services, AI outputs, cybersecurity, connected products, and other data-intensive solutions• Lead, manage, and develop Data Privacy Managers, setting priorities, coaching performance, and building capability across the VFS privacy, data, and AI legal agenda• Collaborate with IT, Digital & IT, Security, Risk, Compliance, Operations, and other colleagues to provide practical guidance, governance tools, and escalation support for effective controls and accountable governance• Serve as the primary VFS legal interface with Volvo Group privacy, AI, data, and digital governance stakeholders, representing VFS in Group-wide policy, governance, framework, and implementation discussions• Act as VFS Data Protection Representative (or designate a qualified Privacy Manager or equivalent as delegate for operational privacy activities, while retaining overall accountability for compliance)• Translate Volvo Group requirements into fit-for-purpose VFS guidance, governance tools, and planning support that enables local implementation• Monitor and assess legal developments in privacy, AI, cybersecurity, data, digital regulation, DORA, NIS2, and financial services-related technology regulation, and translate requirements into actionable policies, standards, guidance, templates, training, and governance routines• Support audits, regulatory interactions, customer and partner due diligence, and management reporting on privacy, data, AI, cybersecurity, and technology regulatory matters• Enable responsible AI & data-driven services, digital transformation, and data commercialization opportunities by providing legal direction that supports compliant and scalable innovation.
Your future teamYou will report directly to the SVP, Legal & Compliance of VFS and will provide front-line support for the SVP Digital & IT function and this position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.Who are you?Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:• Law degree and qualification to practice law in at least one relevant jurisdiction• 8–12+ years of relevant legal experience in privacy, technology, AI, data, cybersecurity, digital regulation, or financial services-related technology regulation, with significant experience advising on GDPR and global privacy laws• Knowledge of the EU Data Act, EU AI Act, DORA, NIS2, data governance, cybersecurity, cross-border data transfers, digital regulation, and emerging technology regulatory frameworks• Proven experience in a global matrix organization, regulated business, or comparable environment, preferably within connected products or other data-intensive sectors• Strong collaboration and stakeholder management skills, including the ability to support and enable local market teams• Experience working in a multi-jurisdictional environment• Ability to translate complex regulatory requirements into practical global guidance, frameworks, and governance tools that support consistent local market implementation by accountable teams• Ability to influence outcomes in a matrix organization without direct authority or ownership of local execution
We look forward to receiving your application, no later than July 31.If you have any questions or would like further information, please feel free to contact:Eleisha Graves, SHRM-CPPeople & Culture Business Partner eleisha.graves@volvo.com
As part of the recruitment process, a background check as well as alcohol and drug testing may be conducted. You will be informed if applicable. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "33087-44270749". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9978727