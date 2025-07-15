Spontaneous application - Software/Hardware Engineer
2550 Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-07-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 2550 Engineering AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Om jobbet
We warmly welcome your as a Software or Hardware Engineer, who is keen to proactively connect with us!
At our company, we are dedicated to creating innovative technological solutions that not only serve our clients but also contribute to a sustainable future. If you're passionate and eager to work on impactful projects, we'd love to hear from you!
Why 2550?
By joining our team, you align yourself with a company committed to innovation and excellence. We cultivate a workplace culture that values diversity, creativity, and collaboration. We are committed to providing a supportive environment where personal growth and professional development are priorities.
Our vision, "Spark Brilliance", is our guide as our star talents focus on projects that make a significant positive impact at our customers. We work with companies all over Gothenburg in dynamic sectors where technology transforms industries like Telecommunications, Automotive, IT and MedTech to mention some.
Your Skills and Expertise
We are looking to proactivly get in touch with you who's an open-minded engineer with a blend of technical expertise and adaptability. It's ideal if you have:
A degree in Engineering or Computer Science.
Experience in hardware or software development (or both).
Strong understanding of end-to-end system design.
A minimum of 6 years of professional experience as an engineer.
Proficiency in programming languages such as C, C++, MATLAB or Python.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Fluent or soon to be in Swedish.
Residence in or nearby Gothenburg City.
Excellent communication skills, enabling you to effectively convey technical concepts.
A proactive attitude towards embracing new challenges and learning opportunities.
Commitment to representing our values and company ethos in all professional interactions.
About Us
As part of the prestigious Qamcom Group, our company has grown since 2018, into a dynamic and diverse team of 33 engineers today. With our HQ in Mektagonen in Gothenburg, we are excited to proactively meet more engineers to help match with exiting customer project.
Apply and let us know what you're interested in!
NOTE! Due to vacations, we'll get back to you from week 33 and forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 2550 Engineering AB
(org.nr 559153-0760), https://2550.engineering/our-way/
Falkenbergsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
412 85 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Tina Hallbjörner tina.hallbjorner@2550.engineering 0760030610 Jobbnummer
9428323