Specialist doctor Radiology
2024-08-16
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
We are now looking for a licensed doctor with specialist expertise within radiology who wants to join and contribute to high-quality care at our hospital in Oskarshamn.
As a Radiologist at our clinic, you will be an important part of our close-knit team of medical specialists and other healthcare professionals. With short decision-making paths and a flexible work environment, you get the opportunity to work in a stimulating and challenging role where you can make a difference for our patients.
About you
We are looking for someone who has experience in performing and interpreting radiological examinations, including X-ray, CT, MRI and ultrasound. You also have good knowledge of anatomy, pathology, and physiology, and understand diseases and conditions that can be detected through radiological examinations. You are independent, have good communication skills and have a positive attitude to cooperation in teams. We encourage personal and professional development, and you will have the opportunity to take part in our continuous education program.
We require
Registered specialist doctor in radiology within the EU/EEA
English and Swedish language skills
Your future workplace
At the Radiological Clinic in Oskarshamn, we are proud of our collaboration and shorten our decision-making paths. We believe in working together to achieve the best outcomes for our patients, and we are looking for someone who shares our values and commitment to high quality care. Together, we can continue to develop and improve our business and achieve our common goal of providing our patients with the best care. Apply for the position as Radiologist at the Radiological Clinic in Oskarshamn and become part of our passionate and committed team!
We are part of Oskarshamn Hospital, which is a small hospital with quick decision-making processes and close contacts between the units. Our employees' constant development work means that we achieve good results in several different national measurements, among other things we have been named Sweden's best smaller hospital several times in recent years. The hospital is close to the center of Oskarshamn and the archipelago. The hospital is part of Region Kalmar County. Together, we and our 7,000 colleagues work for a healthier, safer and richer life for the county's residents. We are responsible for health and medical care, dental care, community colleges, culture, public transport and regional development. We meet people at all stages of life and have meaningful and developing work - every day.
Region Kalmar County
About Oskarshamn and Kalmar County
Oskarshamn is a smaller city within Kalmar County and lies in the southeast of Sweden, nicely overlooking the Baltic Sea, which means you are working and living in beautiful nature surroundings. The county is a very popular summer destination with beautiful archipelago in the northern county and the popular island "Öland" in the south. Kalmar airport, about 40 min from Oskarshamn will connect you to international airport Arlanda in Stockholm and Frankfurt airport. If you prefer to take the train you can travel to other cities in Sweden as well as Copenhagen, Denmark. The city of Oskarshamn is a great place for the whole family with many schools, activities, and outdoor life but also plenty of restaurants and shops.
Terms of employment
Before moving to Sweden you need to reach B2 level in the Swedish language. Your license as a doctor needs to be recognized by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare. https://legitimation.socialstyrelsen.se/en/licence-application/.
We provide further language studies in Swedish to reach the C1 level. If the trial period will be proved satisfactory and you demonstrate required skills recognized by Region Kalmar, it will automatically turn into a permanent position.
All contracts follow local and national collective agreements. Salary is set individually depending on your qualification and experience.
Support during recruitment process before moving to Sweden
You will receive continuous information and support from Region Kalmar regarding relocation, establishment and language education.
If you are an EU/EEA citizen you may be eligible for support from EURES: EURES Targeted Mobility Scheme (europa.eu)
Support after moving to your new home in Sweden
An intensive language course to reach C1 level in Swedish
Help with practical matters, such as social security number, bank accounts, etc.
Wellness benefits
We find you a place to live and help to register your children in a school or kindergarten.
We also help and support your spouse with sources for job search
How to apply
Send your application to anna.kagestad@regionkalmar.se
Subject:, Specialist doctor Radiology, Oskarshamn hospital, Region Kalmar
Your applications should include personal letter and CV.
Oskarshamns sjukhus är ett av tre sjukhus i Kalmar län och har drygt 400 medarbetare. Sjukhuset är ett litet sjukhus med snabba beslutsvägar och nära kontakter mellan enheterna. Här finns bland annat akutsjukvård, medicinsk specialistvård, röntgen, planerad kirurgi och ortopedi. Sjukhuset ligger nära Oskarshamns centrum och nära till skärgården.
Region Kalmar län ansvarar för hälso- och sjukvård, tandvård, folkhögskolor, kultur, kollektivtrafik och regional utveckling. Vi är över 7 000 medarbetare som alla jobbar tillsammans för ett friskare, tryggare och rikare liv för länets invånare. Hos oss får du många förmåner och ett av Sveriges bästa kollektivavtal. Vi möter människor i livets alla skeden och har ett meningsfullt och utvecklande arbete - varje dag.
Region Kalmar län erbjuder alla medarbetare en anställning på 100%. Om du arbetar deltid men önskar arbeta heltid kan utökning av tjänst erbjudas vid annan arbetsplats.
