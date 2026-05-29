R&D Project Manager Combustion
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-05-29
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Step into the role of R&D Project Manager and lead Combustion projects that drive the future of Siemens Energy's products, with reduced emissions and green fuels. Combustion projects require a lot of prototyping and testing at our labs, with fast turnover going from design ideas to a finished test result. Guide a multicultural, agile team from initial concept through Design, production and testing, transforming complex plans into clear, actionable deliverables. Collaborate with stakeholders across cultures and time zones, facilitate energizing workshops, and steer projects toward milestones. By blending agile and traditional project management methods, maintain strong momentum and deliver innovative solutions to technical challenges. Every day brings the opportunity to influence technical progress, enhance team performance, and contribute to cleaner, more reliable, and sustainable energy solutions for customers worldwide.
How You'll Make an Impact
Lead R&D projects through the Product Development Process (PDP) and Product integrity process (PIP)
Balance project scope, time, cost, and quality to achieve successful outcomes.
Plan timelines, deliverables, and team responsibilities with precision.
Manage risks and proactively address challenges to keep projects on track.
Foster resource management and team spirit to strengthen collaboration.
Report on progress and ensure alignment with stakeholders.
Frequently Interact with testing, production and Core development teams.
What You Bring
Knowledge and experience in Gas turbine development, or a strong willingness to learn.
MSc or BSc in Engineering.
Strong leadership and interpersonal skills.
Solution-oriented, flexible, and driven to achieve project targets.
Good English language skills; Swedish is a plus.
About the Team
Join a dynamic and diverse team of passionate professionals dedicated to driving innovation in energy technology. Our R&D team is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions that address the challenges of tomorrow's energy landscape. We thrive on collaboration, leveraging each team member's unique strengths to foster creativity and achieve ambitious goals.
In this supportive environment, you will work alongside experts from various disciplines, sharing knowledge and insights to push the boundaries of what is possible. Together, we are committed to not only meeting the needs of our customers but also contributing to a sustainable future. With a focus on continuous improvement and learning, our team embraces new ideas and technologies, ensuring that we remain leaders in the energy sector. Join us, and be part of a mission that makes a real difference in the world!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://siemensenergy.avature.net/internalcareers,
id nr 283674 not later than 2026-06-28.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "283674". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPANG Arbetsplats
Finspang Jobbnummer
9937729