Specialist - Complete Traffic System (International Expert, Metro Projects)
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-11-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Join VIPAS AB as a Specialist - Complete Traffic System
Are you ready to thrive in the dynamic world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB is on the lookout for passionate, driven professionals to join our growing team and take on exciting new projects across Sweden.
About VIPAS ABAt VIPAS AB, we believe technology should empower businesses-not complicate them. We're an IT consulting company that delivers smart, scalable, and tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java, Python, and Cloud platforms. Our expertise spans: Software Development, DevOps & Automation, Embedded Systems, Manufacturing Enginering, Mechanical Enginering, Android & Mobile Solutions, Project Management & Engineering and so on.
We're not just consultants-we're strategic partners guiding organizations through digital transformation with confidence and clarity.
Your RoleAs a Consultant at VIPAS AB, you'll work as a Specialist in Complete Traffic Systems, you will provide senior, independent international advice and review on procurement and technical documentation for the new Yellow Line. You'll ensure our procurement processes and requirements are internationally competitive, robust, and fit for purpose in delivering a turnkey traffic system solution. Key Responsibilities:
Review and validate technical and procurement documentation for clarity, completeness, and testability
Identify risks, gaps, and inconsistencies and suggest corrective actions
Provide independent, holistic assessments of technical requirements and decisions
Act as a second opinion and objective reviewer in cooperation with our engineering teams
Advise on international best practices for green field and turnkey metro projects
Requirements:
Accomplished traffic system or rail infrastructure specialist with substantial international project experience in metro or major urban rail expansions
Strong knowledge of procurement best practices for turnkey traffic system solutions
Skilled at analyzing, reviewing, and optimising procurement documents and technical requirements
Able to evaluate complex system integration challenges, especially around driverless operations and depot planning
Excellent communication skills and the ability to deliver independent, actionable insights
Bonus points if you have:
Direct experience with Scandinavian or Northern European infrastructure projects
Familiarity with large urban transport authority processes
Why VIPAS AB?
At VIPAS AB, we don't just offer jobs-we build careers. Here's why top IT professionals choose us:
Secure & Transparent Employment We follow the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement, ensuring fair compensation, benefits, and long-term stability.
Diverse Industry Exposure Work on high-impact projects across Telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking, gaining experience that spans multiple sectors.
Accelerated Career Growth Whether you're a seasoned developer or an emerging tech leader, we offer continuous learning, challenging assignments, and leadership opportunities to help you grow fast and grow smart.
Culture of Collaboration & Curiosity Join a team that values innovation, inclusion, and integrity. At VIPAS, your ideas matter, your voice is heard, and your growth is celebrated.
How to Apply
Ready to make an impact? Send your resume and cover letter to kumud@vipas.se
We review applications continuously-so don't wait!
Note: Only candidates with Sweden PR/citizenship or a valid work permit will be considered.
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. So if a role speaks to you, apply immediately! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Kumudwathi Koganti kumud@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9599720