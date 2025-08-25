Spare Part Sales Engineer
2025-08-25
Kongsberg Maritime is growing - and we want you to be part of our journey. Join us as Spare Parts Sales Engineer to our Spare Parts team in Kristinehamn. You will be part of a service-focused technical sales team responsible for providing our customers worldwide, with offers and delivery of spare parts from our broad product portfolio.
You will handle incoming customer orders and requests direct from customers or from Kongsberg sales offices worldwide. This is a solution-driven technical sales role. The work includes, providing service as well as proactive customer contact where you will identify customer needs and make technical recommendations. You will create quotes based on customer needs, provide recommendations and follow up on orders. This role works in close co-operation with our Spare Parts Planners, Sales and Technical Support teams, our supply chain, as well as operations and customers worldwide.
No matter if you're just starting out or have a few years of experience, we're here to help you grow. We are all about hands-on challenges and support to help you become the best Spare Part Sales Engineer you can be, right from the start of your career. We're all about fostering a creative, collaborative vibe where everyone can bring their ideas to the table.
We think you should have
To best fulfill the position needs and make this a good fit, you have a technical interest as engineering and technical understanding is integrated into the daily work. It is advantageous if you can read technical drawings and documents although this is not a requirement.
To succeed in this role, you are a team player with a collaborative attitude and ability to communicate and work in a structured way. You enjoy building relationships to expand your network and are comfortable utilizing your resources and contacts to deliver the highest level of customer service, ultimately achieving set goals together with your team. You are systematic in your approach, planning and setting clear priorities for your work. You always remain focused on customer needs, which in turn, allows you to present and sell impactful and beneficial recommendations successfully to your customers. A bachelor's degree in engineering (or relevant field) is desirable.
Kongsberg works with customers from both the commercial and naval market segments. As our Spare Parts Sales Engineers work with classified materials, security clearance and export control are both required for this position and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
At KONGSBERG, we believe that diversity fuels innovation. We encourage you to apply, even if you do not meet every requirement. Your unique perspective is valuable to us. Your skills, attitude and perspective could be exactly what we are looking for!
Why join us
We offer flexible working hours and the option to work remote or from home office.
Start your career through development programs and mentorship from industry leaders.
Work on exciting projects that are shaping the future of the maritime industry.
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime, Kristinehamn consists of 310 engaged people working with sales, research, development, construction, service, training and assembly of market leading marine solutions. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 2300 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30,000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
At Kongsberg, we believe in tackling challenging problems and delivering extreme performance for extreme conditions. We do that through excellent products and services developed for delivering the greatest benefits to our customers.
Protechting people and planet
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556035-5009), https://www.kongsberg.com/maritime/
Båtbyggarevägen 1 (visa karta
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN Kontakt
HR Specialist
Annie Blomkvist annie.blomkvist@km.kongsberg.com +4672 142 47 94 Jobbnummer
9474161