Sous Chef
Newrest Inflight Sweden AB / Kockjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla kockjobb i Sigtuna
2025-08-07
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Newrest Inflight Sweden AB i Sigtuna
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As Sous Chef in Newrest, your job main area of responsibility is to ensure the quality level for product and processes in the hot and cold kitchen, including SPML (special meal) preparation and canteen (staff food). Also your role is to ensure a smooth and effective staff planning in both hot and cold kitchen according to forecast, laws, and internal agreements.
Ensure an effective production in the hot and cold kitchen, fulfilling the targets for efficiency, quality, and food safety.
"Hands on" cooking with the chefs, to ensure correct level of quality and efficiency.
Main Duties & Responsibilities
• Daily management of the employees, including time keeping
• Short- and long-term planning of workload including hot fill and sous vide, bulk production
• Control, and optimize work processes for better efficiency
• Instruction and training of all groups of employees impacting the quality level in the kitchen
• Focus on waste management, related to product throughout the whole production
• Participate in menu presentation, where new menus are produced and presented to the customer.
• Check new menus and rotations, before implementation
• Ensure high level of quality and cleanliness according to service level agreements and local HACCP regulations
• Ensure all CCP's (Critical Control Point) are captured and registered. Storing, cooking and cooling
• Control cooking processes in Hot Fill and Sous Vide Production
• Produce and execute chef table (show case and check the food, together with customer and commercial team).
• Plan and execute "Top Table" (daily control of produced food, with signoff)
• Ensure a smooth cooperation with all other departments in the unit.
Work Experience
• Experienced in managing employees in a production setup
• Minimum 2-3 years as sous Chef required
• Preferably in-flight or related catering experience, is an advantage
• Culinary experience from 4* or 5* hotels and/or high-level restaurants, is an advantage
Skills & Knowledge
• Good interpersonal and communication skills
• Understanding of large-scale production and assembly
• Highly experienced with QA (Quality assurance) and hygiene processes in a production kitchen
• Culinary understanding
• PC user - comfortable using Microsoft Office
• Excellent oral and written communication skills in Swedish and English language
Competencies to be successful in the position
• Thinking: Information search and analysis and problem-solving skills
• Engaging: Understanding others, team leadership and people development
• Inspiring: Influencing and building relationships, motivating, inspiring, and communicating effectively
• Achieving: Delivering business results under pressure, championing performance improvement and customer focus
The following are the QHSE accountabilities of all Newrest employees:
Follow all applicable policies and procedures required for the successful execution of the job.
Follow the QHSE Policy and meet the requirements of the organizations' Management system in compliance with Food Safety & Quality, Occupational Health & Safety and Environmental Management System.
Ensure that all HACCP, Good Manufacturing Practices, Good Hygiene Practices, Health and Safety Procedures and Policies are followed in the department and run smoothly and consistently.
Ensure to submit all necessary quality related reports and answer or give an input to all quality related enquires on timely basis.
Ensure to take all corrections and corrective actions necessary to correct occurred non-conformities within area of responsibilities and fill necessary documentation regarding this." Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-06
E-post: R.nematbakhsh@newrest.eu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Sous Chef". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Newrest Inflight Sweden AB
(org.nr 556471-6891)
Charles Gata 10 (visa karta
)
195 61 ARLANDASTAD Jobbnummer
9448924