Sous Chef
2025-01-27
Ekstedt is now seeking a dedicated and experienced Sous Chef to join us on our journey of continued culinary excellence. As one of Stockholm's most prestigious restaurants, renowned for its use of open fire and Scandinavian cooking methods, Ekstedt offers a unique working environment for those with a passionate approach to quality and innovation.
We are looking for someone who:
• Brings a minimum of 10 years of experience in cooking with open fire within a fine dining restaurant or preferably a Michelin-starred environment.
• Have experience with charcoal-, birch- and wood oven cooking, and a knowledge of cooking with different smoking types.
• Possesses an in-depth understanding of other advanced cooking techniques, with a refined sense for flavour, presentation, and attention to detail.
• Has proven leadership experience in a high-paced setting and values a structured, quality-driven work environment.
• Demonstrates strong commitment and the ability to foster an inspiring team culture.
We look forward to hearing from you!
