About Us
Neko Health is a Swedish health-tech company co-founded in 2018 by Hjalmar Nilsonne and Daniel Ek. Our vision is to create a healthcare system that can help people stay healthy through preventive measures and early detection. Neko has developed a new medical scanning technology concept to make it possible to do broad and non-invasive health data collection that is both convenient and affordable for the public. This requires completely reimagining the healthcare experience and incorporating the latest advances in sensors and AI. We are a remote first company with headquarters in Stockholm and over 300 employees across Europe.
Role Overview
We are seeking an experienced Sourcing Manager to lead and develop our supply base for components, materials, and services. You will be responsible for leading a function identifying, qualifying, and managing suppliers that meet our quality, cost, delivery, and regulatory requirements. The role requires strategic thinking, strong negotiation skills, and hands-on execution to secure reliable supply in a dynamic medtech environment.
Key Responsibilities
Build, lead, and mentor a high-performing sourcing and purchasing team.
Set clear goals, define responsibilities, and ensure accountability across team members.
Foster a culture of ownership, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
identify skills and staffing gaps; develop succession and recruitment plans accordingly.
Develop and implement sourcing strategies aligned with company goals and regulatory requirements.
Identify, evaluate, and qualify suppliers for mechanical, optical, electronic, and medical-grade components.
Negotiate contracts, pricing, and terms to secure cost-effective and reliable supply.
Establish strong supplier relationships and drive continuous improvement in quality, cost, and delivery.
Manage supplier audits, assessments, and corrective actions in collaboration with Quality.
Monitor supply risks, lead times, and material availability, and proactively mitigate disruptions.
Monitor and mitigate supply chain risks related to material shortages, geopolitical factors, and supplier dependency.
Ensure all sourcing activities comply with MedTech regulatory frameworks and internal quality management systems (ISO 13485, FDA 21 CFR 820).
Maintain documentation to support audits, traceability, and supplier qualification records.
Qualifications & Skills
Bachelor's degree in supply chain, engineering, business, or equivalent experience.
10+ years of sourcing, procurement, or supply chain management experience, preferably in medtech, pharma, or other regulated industries.
Strong understanding of ISO 13485, MDR, FDA GMP, and supplier quality management.
Proven experience in supplier negotiations, contracts, and relationship management.
Knowledge of international sourcing and logistics is a plus.
Analytical, structured, and detail-oriented with strong problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to balance strategic sourcing with hands-on execution in a fast-paced environment.
What We Offer
A key role in shaping the supply base of a growing medtech company.
Opportunity to work with innovative medical technologies and global suppliers.
A dynamic environment with both startup agility and regulated industry rigor.
