Sourcing Manager
ComCube AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2023-02-01
We are looking for you who have high ambitions and have the guts to make challenging decisions.
If you enjoy communicating and negotiate this might be your dream job! Here you get the opportunity to work internationally to secure our supplier base for disposable food packaging products (app. 25%) and sealing machines (app. 75%). This is an area of rapid growth requiring an expansion of the supplier base and new ways of working. We are looking for you who want to have a key role in the process of securing the optimal supplier base and negotiate the required and necessary agreements to make this possible. If you want to work for a company at the forefront this might be the role for you!
The role - SOURCING MANAGER driven by negotiations, results, and sustainability
At Duni Group we are determined to work in the most ethical, responsible and resource efficient way that we possibly can. For us, innovation, quality, safety and environmental standards always goes hand in hand. In this international role as a Sourcing Manager, you travel around Europe and Asia for about 20 days a year making sure that our partnerships bring us to the next level. You will be part of our international sourcing team together with 6 other sourcing managers located in Malmö, Singapore and Poznan. You will report to our Head of Strategic Sourcing and be located at our headquarters in Malmö with the opportunity to work from home a couple of days a week.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to
- Generate and implement efficient sourcing and commodity strategies
- Calculate and analyze cost break downs, as well as propose methods for reducing costs
- Negotiate and secure attractive agreements and ensure that suppliers are constantly challenged
- Manage and expand the supplier base, including supplier evaluations, as well supplier consolidation
- Function as both strategic and operational in the commodity and work closely with planners to maintain excellent service levels
- Participate in various New Product Development projects
- Constantly striving for improving and developing the strategic sourcing team way of working to assure a best-in-class function
Who are you?
You are an action-driven person with a lot of self-drive and commitment. You have a strategic mindset not minding the operational work since you have the main responsibility of your supplier's performance. You are a champion when it comes to communication and collaboration as you will work closely with your team colleagues, planners, product managers, project managers and suppliers.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have a relevant post-secondary education and that you have several years of relevant procurement experience at an international company. Experience from food packaging is an advantage. In previous positions, you have gained the knowledge on how it is to work with international suppliers, you have made a few mistakes that you have learned from, and you are now secure enough in yourself to challenge the Duni Group supplier base to secure attractive and competitive agreements.
For this role communication is the key to success, and since you will come to work in an international environment you need to be fluent in English.
Why Duni Group?
We offer you the opportunity to work in an international company where sustainability is high on the agenda. You get to work together with passionate colleagues and through our commitment, we help each other reach our goals. We believe in your infinite potential and ability to develop. Through your curiosity and courage, you will get the opportunity to make a difference.
Application
In this recruitment process, we co-operate with the recruitment company ComCube. If you are interested and match the profile, please send us a cover letter and a CV in Swedish or English where you describe your experience and expertise in the areas outlined above. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process or the position, you are very welcome to contact Helena Heijmink, 070 554 03 42, helena.heijmink@comcube.se
or Helena Fransson, 070 554 05 04, who are our consultants in this process. Please apply for the position as soon as possible (this is an ongoing selection). You apply the for position by following this link: https://comcube.varbi.com/what:job/jobID:564698/?lang=se
About Duni Group
Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. The Group has some 2,200 employees in 21 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 5,061 m. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. If you have not already gotten a good feeling for who we are, go to our website https://www.dunigroup.com/.
