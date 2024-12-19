Solution Owner Technical Information
2024-12-19
Are you looking for a role with a good balance of autonomy and support? Do you like a dynamic environment while maintaining a level of stability? Would you like an opportunity to be part of the future of service applications and make sure we have the best possible solution for our customers?
Then join our Global Business Operations team as a Solution Owner Technical Information.
Join our team!
This is an exciting opportunity for you to lead the future of the service application portfolio!
As part of Epiroc's digitalization strategy, Process Councils drive applications within their domain. In the Parts and Service division, the Global Business Solutions Team is dedicated to making relevant applications and processes enhance our business. We are a dedicated team aligning our applications and processes to best digitalize our future business and better serve our internal users and customers.
If you join our team, you will be part of a skilled group of committed and helpful colleagues who all take pride in our core values: Collaboration, Commitment and Innovation.
Your mission
As a Solution Owner - Technical Information, you will play an important part in shaping our future bylooking after the Technical Information solution area that is enabled by such application as Techinfo, Acrolinx and Schema ST4. You will act as an overall owner of the Technical Information Solution, aligning and optimizing efforts and spend on processes and applications relevant to the solution area, ensuring sustained level of quality and performance while focusing on continuous improvement.
You will define the gap between AS-IS and TO-BE, make recommendations and manage optimizing solution relevant processes and applications (including change management). You will also optimize support so that workflows, knowledge articles and basic administration resources are leveraged to provide best value service for responsible areas.
Your profile
We believe you have min. 5 years of experience with customer service/aftermarket and a good understanding of mining and/or construction equipment. You also need an experience in Technical Information and/or technical documentation management, content management, parts information and quality/compliance assurance of documentation.
The ideal candidate for the role is conscientious, calm, collaborative and courageous, has great communication and collaboration skills and a good level of English (speaking and writing).
Location and travel
The location for this role is preferably Örebro, Sweden, but other locations in the proximity of Epiroc offices may be considered. Occasional travel may be required.
Application and contacts
At Epiroc, we value diversity, and we strive to accelerate a diverse culture where everyone belongs. Therefore, we encourage qualified candidates from all over the world to apply.
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 01/20/2025.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring manager Joel Älverud, Global Business Solutions Manager, joel.alverud@epiroc.com
OR Recruitment Specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
