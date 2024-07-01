Solution Engineer Senior (SG7) Exempt (01900987)
At Volvo Financial Services, we are working together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS provides financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers' evolving business. Through our dedication to innovation, we support society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions.
What you will do
As a Solution Engineer, you will interact with digital product owner, solution engineer, dev sec ops engineers, scrum master and business stakeholders to identify their needs and provide the right solutions and expertise. You will take a lead in delivery of a solution that best supports business requirements, using various technics, products and platforms. To do this, you balance various aspects of delivery from end to end, as well as pro-actively research advanced technology to find the best practices and to find cost-effective solutions. You will provide functional business solution support.
You are a member of a stable team and will help manage product backlog, delivery and suppor
Together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, you will take responsibilities in the following areas:
* Support the team in creating product specifications in the form of user stories with acceptance criteria, to ensure the stable team have all required information to deliver the desired outcome.
* Help lead the product discovery process for assigned capabilities (including requirements gathering, design and scoping) in collaboration with the digital product manager, data analysts and engineers.
* Work to understand full solution capability and functionality, becoming a true expert
* Interact closely with business stakeholders, across multiple departments and countries
* Analyse and structure business requirements to understand and propose solutions in line with system capabilities
* Support the solution/system development process by providing business and technical best practices and identifying functionalities necessary to cover business needs
* Support release management, ensuring proper communication and full testing of changes
* Validate the functional and technical specifications and test cases
* Perform change management activities and prioritization of changes
* Recommend metrics to measure the performance of the solution in run-time (operation)
* Assess and make configuration changes on solution/system
* Together with technical and business teams, work on identifying, documenting, and resolving issues, incidents, and problems
* Identify opportunities for solution/system improvement, creating customer value
* Provide expertise and knowledge in business capabilities, functional analysis, process flows and mapping with applications, group of applications, or applications sub-portfolios
* Support project teams with the implementation of solutions
* Oversee managed services of solutions and applications in different markets globally
* Facilitate and chair meetings and workshops on solutions/applications
* Author presentations, spreadsheets, reports, and instructional material on solution's functionalities
* Participate in projects regarding systems development or acquisition, deployment, and rollout
Your Future Team
You will report directly to the Director, Finance Platform. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands of our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.
We develop Global Platforms to enable Financial Services expansion, we safeguard Market Flexibility, we explore Data Opportunities and engage Cyber security. Our Technology Office, Service Platform and Customer Engagement teams take care of world class execution in all our markets, spanning the globe.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
* Documented experience and implementation track record
* Experience in supporting a product lifecycle
* Excellent communication skills
* Strong structuring and organizing skills
* Strong technical background working with integrations / support
* Ability to present business and technical issues, ideas, and recommendations in verbal, written, and presentation formats using storytelling and logical arguments.
* Financial Services industry experiences favourable.
* Experience working in an agile set-up, using DevOps or similar
* The skills to identify risks and impacts regarding the functional solution from a business analysis perspective to propose changes in business processes, IT implementations and/or operations when necessary
* Proficiency in English with enables you to take part in international projects
* A university degree in Computer Science. Systems Engineering, Business Analysis, Finance or similar.
* Ability to work in multi-cultural and diverse environments, on-site or remotely, together with communication experience at all levels of the organization
* Availability to travel internationally
