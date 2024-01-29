Solution Delivery Lead - Manufacturing
2024-01-29
Looking for a career that matters?
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? At Mölnlycke, you'll be helping to equip medical professionals with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll develop your career in a growing organisation with an inspirational culture - where you'll be recognised for the results you've achieved.
Mölnlycke is embarking on an exciting transformation journey for its corporate processes, enabled by a shift to SAP S/4HANA combined with further strengthening our business and IT functions in the space of digital. To achieve this, the strategic area Internal Operations IT need to bring in talented tech experts such as a Solution Delivery Lead - Manufacturing.
The IT & Digital Enablement function support Mölnlycke's next level of growth. We are accelerating our value creation, leveraging digitalization with new technologies, data and leading through four strategic areas where Internal Operations IT is one. Increased customer focus, enhanced business collaboration, DevOps operating model with end-to-end ownership of solutions as well as investment in our people to strengthen capabilities is critical to our success. So is also agile mindset and methods in leading everyday operations with our values and purpose in mind.
As part of the leadership team for Internal Operations and as leader of your team you will be influencing the success of our ERP transformation connected to the shift of SAP S/4HANA.
In this role, you will head up a passionate international delivery team with the aim to drive digitalisation and customer centric manufacturing solutions across the business.
By taking on the Solution Delivery Lead role you will lead an agile working team that is equally passionate as you about delivering the best values for end-users within our global digital manufacturing environment.
The placement of this position is preferably our global HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. We are also open to candidates close to our manufacturing sites in Waremme; Belgium, Karvina; Czech Republic, Mikkeli; Finland and Maine, USA.
Here are some of the key accountabilities for the role;
Responsibility to achieve the Manufacturing/Produce & Supply delivery team's overall mission and takes ownership of deliveries & performance of solution.
Leading & coaching of the delivery team, securing collaboration between all team members to deliver on team commitments. The position includes full line manager responsibility of team members with the responsibility of developing team member capabilities and behaviors.
Budget ownership
Contribution to development and implementation of the global manufacturing IT strategy, including digital vision & mission and digital technology innovation roadmap.
Responsibility of securing that the solutions follows relevant regulatory, privacy, and security requirements in line with the company RSC policies.
Definition of processes, tools and competences needed within the delivery team and broader IT organisation to further build the delivery capability aligned with established agile & DevOps framework.
What's in it for you?
You will be part of a leadership community that are taking on what it means to lead in the unknown. This is the place to lead and succeed, lead and learn from failure and be safe that someone has you back.
You will have great colleagues in a global setting with diversity in all aspects.
You will experience an open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Flexible working hours and supporting wellness benefits
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care etc.
If all that sounds appealing, then here is what we would like you to demonstrate:
Experience of ERP
Technical knowledge of relevant platforms & technologies within either manufacturing, distribution, supply chain or logistics.
Experience from SAP, Microsoft, Oracle is seen as meritorious.
University degree within relevant field or equivalent work experience
Minimum 5 year's work experience in managing IT solution development, including leading development teams.
Strong leadership experience demonstrated from leading and managing teams with ability to create a learning culture, either from a line manager or team lead position
Solid experience from agile development and DevOps methods including understanding of end-to-end Software Delivery Lifecycle processes.
Strong oral and written communication skills, including presentation skills.
Excellent interpersonal skills & relations with ability to work effectively with stakeholders in matrix organizations.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
Please submit your application by February 18.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there.
Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
