Solution Architect WAN
2025-05-14
At Sandvik Group IT, we're seeking a highly skilled Solutions Architect with a focus on Wide Area Network (WAN) technologies to join our dynamic WAN product team within the Network Services Product Area.
This is a critical role in developing robust network solutions that drive efficiency and support our internal customers to achieve their strategic objectives. We're excited to meet you!
Your mission
In this role, you're responsible for leading and coordinating the technological development of our WAN Product. You propose and implement improvements and changes to the existing solution architecture, investigate emerging technologies and develop a technology roadmap that's aligned with our Product Area.
By working closely with the WAN Product Team and other stakeholders, you drive product quality improvement through design changes and create feasible technical solutions that meet business needs and expectations. As the first point of contact for solution design, you collaborate with external suppliers, vendors and integrators. You also evaluate changes in existing and new solutions, manage the lifecycle of products and validate the quality and design of solutions suggested by suppliers.
The location for this position is Stockholm or Sandviken and we offer a hybrid work solution with a mix of office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for a business-oriented Solution Architect with extensive expertise in IT Communication for applications, services, and cloud solutions, including good knowledge of the IT-communication market. With your strong experience with the HPE/Aruba technology platform for EdgeConnect/SDWAN, you have solid knowledge of network infrastructure, including SDWAN, MPLS, VPN, and additional overlay technologies. Knowledge in additional network related products in the zero trust and transport area, as well as cloud communication technologies is considered a plus. We believe that your knowledge is backed by a relevant university degree in IT, or equivalent experience gained from work. Acting in a truly global environment calls for excellent English skills, verbally and in writing. Knowledge in Swedish is advantageous.
With your effective communication skills, you easily transmit complex technical concepts to a non-IT-technical audience. You're business oriented and have an analytical mindset, tools that help you create an overall view and at the same time spot the important details. Being a true team player with good leadership skills, you're a firm believer in sharing best practices.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Peter Lindfors, recruiting manager, peter.lindfors@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0) 70 242 33 90
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than May 24, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0073404.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
