Solution Architect Supply Chain Planning (f/m/x)
About us
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Alfa Laval has a Solution Architect Supply Chain Planning role available to work out of our Lund, Sweden or Søborg, Denmark locations.
About the job
Over the past two years, Alfa Laval has been actively investing in and implementing the advanced planning tool Blue Yonder to enhance our operations. While we currently utilize a diverse range of planning solutions, including Blue Yonder, SO99+, Inact Now, and Excel spreadsheets, this variety offers opportunities to consolidate and streamline our planning processes. By establishing a cohesive and structured planning landscape, we aim to align with our long-term strategic objectives. A key focus is optimizing our current Blue Yonder setup, identifying areas for improvement, and unlocking its full potential to drive efficiency and innovation.
Objective
The primary objective is to understand the planning needs of the entire Alfa Laval company and create a strategic road map to achieve these goals. Additionally, the role aims to help the Product Manager simplify and standardize the planning landscape to create high business value from both existing and future IT investments in the supply chain planning area.
Key Responsibilities
• Roadmap Development: Create a comprehensive road map to address current planning issues and guide future improvements together with the Enterprise Architect.
• Gap Analysis: Assess the current Blue Yonder installation to identify gaps and develop strategies to address shortcomings together with the Enterprise Architect and the VS Supply Chain Planning team.
• System Simplification: Develop a plan to reduce the number of planning systems and standardize processes across the organization.
• Stakeholder Collaboration: Work closely with the Product Manager for Planning and planning professionals in the Business Units to ensure cohesive and effective planning strategies.
• Integration Expertise: Provide insights into how planning systems work in both distribution centers and manufacturing OEM sites, and guide the integration of SaaS and on-premise solutions.
What you know
• Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
• Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience in solution architecture, with a focus on planning solutions. You have a background in Supply Chain Manufacturing
• Technical Skills: Proficiency in Blue Yonder or similar Supply Chain Management solutions, insight in ATP/CTP and good understanding of ERP systems such as D365, Jeeves, and Movex.
• Strong insights in S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning), demand planning, and service parts planning.
• Experience of working collaboratively in a team environment.
• Certifications: Relevant certifications (e.g., TOGAF, PMP, CSCP) are a plus
Who you are
You possess excellent communication and problem-solving skills, have an analytical mindset, are a self-starter who is detail oriented. You enjoy collaborating across teams and have a curiosity and interest in optimization.
What's in it for you
We offer you a challenging position in an open, friendly global and cross-functional environment, where we help each other to develop and create value.
Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success
For more information, please contact:
Jorgen Siversson, Product Manager Supply Chain Business Insight,
Arianna Garcia, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact:
Johnny Hultén,
Bror Garcia Lantz,
Stefan Sandell,
Johan Ranhög,
At Alfa Laval, we pride ourselves on creating an inclusive and dynamic workplace that values diverse perspectives and experiences. While we typically welcome applicants from all locations, for this particular role, we are prioritizing candidates who are currently residing in Sweden or Denmark or have an established presence in the area.
We are conducting a continuous review of received applications. We do not accept applications via email, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this, we apply Pymetrics assessments. Upon application, you will be invited to play the assessment games and completing them is mandatory.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role. Ersättning
