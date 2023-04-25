Solution Architect Consultant, IaaS
2023-04-25
Ingram Micro is global organization and employs more than 1,500 dedicated cloud specialists worldwide. Among this large pool of experts are 400+ cloud sales associates and 700+ engineers.
Ingram Micro views cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform capable of underpinning the digital transformation.
Business development through strong vendor management
As our new Solution Architect Consultant, IaaS you will be our technical go-to-person for vendor-specific technical certifications to make appropriate recommendations to resellers on the configuration and design of system solutions.
You will provide our customers with technical pre-sales support and trainings to grow the sales of Microsoft Azure and AWS for Ingram Micro.
You will be based in Stockholm, Sweden as part of a strong global organization with great development and learning opportunities.
NEW COLLEAGUE - HERE ARE WHAT WE LOOK FOR IN YOU
• Minimum Bachelor's Degree within IT or engineering or equivalent work experience.
• 5+ years of cloud technology experience required with any of the following: O365, Azure, Azure Stack, Azure AD, AWS.
• Multiple major certifications recognized by Microsoft and AWS.
• Experience in architecting and designing technical solutions for Microsoft-centric solutions based on industry standards using Azure/AWS IaaS, PaaS and SaaS capabilities.
• Previous experience in a sales environment at a high-ranking internal sales level with a degree of customer facing experience.
NEXT STEP
The position is available now, so please don't wait too long before you send your application but no later than May 7, 2023.
We will be interviewing in the same speed as we get relevant candidates. Please send your application to Anna Lindholm, HRBP anna.lindholm@ingrammicro.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07
E-post: anna.lindholm@ingrammicro.com Arbetsgivarens referens
