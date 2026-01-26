Solution Architect
2026-01-26
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a Global Solution Architect, you will be part of VFS which, in partnership with the Volvo Group brands, is facilitating the development of common Services platforms that are supporting Volvo Group's expansion.
Designing solutions compliant with the CAST model (Common Architecture, Shared Technology) allows VFS to create scalable, cost-effective global solutions while giving Volvo Group brands the ability to deliver high value to their customers and employees.
You will also provide guidance and ensure adherence to best practices, standards, and target architecture as per the VFS Design Authority process.
As an IT solution architect, you will work in a cross-functional team to understand the project/product scope, objectives, and business value. You will engage with external vendors to evaluate COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) solutions to define which solutions are in line with our long-term technology roadmap and business strategy.
You will collaborate with UI/UX designers, front-end and back-end developers, and QA engineers to ensure the quality and performance of IT solutions is top-notch.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Global Solution Architecture Chapter Lead within VFS D&IT and will be assigned to a stable, global cross-functional team. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands of our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place to Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. The preferred location is Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• A bachelor's degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field.
• Open minded and creative thinker to address complex challenges (using Design Thinking).
• Excellent communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills. English fluency is mandatory.
• Acting as a mentor, providing technical guidance to development/stable teams.
• Automotive and/or financial banking industry experience is good to have.
• Enterprise Azure Architecture (Senior Level)
5+ years designing enterprise-scale solutions on Microsoft Azure, including multi-region deployments, high availability and disaster recovery, identity and access management, networking, and security controls.
Deep understanding of Azure services, including computing, storage, networking, databases, security, DevOps, and AI.
• Integration & API Architecture
Strong experience in designing and governing APIs and integrations using REST, event-driven, and asynchronous patterns, with hands-on knowledge of Azure Integration Services (Service Bus, Event Grid, Logic Apps, Azure Functions).
• Cloud-Native Application Design
Proven ability to architect cloud-native solutions using microservices, containers (AKS), serverless architectures, and API gateways, applying scalability, performance, and reliability best practices.
• DevOps & Automation
Experience with CI/CD pipelines, Infrastructure as Code (Bicep, ARM, or Terraform), and observability/monitoring to ensure solutions are reliable, secure, and operable in production.
• Security, Compliance & Architecture Governance
Experience designing secure, compliant solutions in regulated environments (financial services preferred), working within formal architecture governance models and applying security-by-design and zero-trust principles.
• Certifications (Good to have)
AZ-104: Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate
AZ-400: Designing and Implementing Microsoft DevOps Solutions
AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies
Ready for the next move?
